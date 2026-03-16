Raven Series by 3DMakerPro Makes Professional-Grade LiDAR Scanning Accessible

3D scanner manufacturer 3DMakerPro is introducing the Raven series, a new line of LiDAR-based 3D scanners that deliver professional-grade accuracy in a portable, creator-friendly format. Featuring integrated LiDAR sensors and advanced imaging technology, the Raven is engineered to quickly and accurately capture rooms, scenes, and objects, generating high-quality 3D point cloud data ideal for applications such as architectural design, game development, surveying, mapping, and VR/AR experiences.

The series includes two models: the Raven with a single 12MP camera and the Raven Max with dual 12MP cameras for faster, more comprehensive capture. Both models will be launched globally on March 12, 2026, with the Raven priced at $1,699 and an early-bird offer of $999 for the first 100 units, and the Raven Max at $2,699 with early-bird pricing of $1,499.

Raven series. Image via 3DMakerPro.

Portable LiDAR System for Large-Scale Capture

Described as “your personal LiDAR spatial scanner,” the Raven series brings professional spatial capture to an accessible, portable format. With accuracy of up to 20 millimeters and a capture rate of 150,000 points per second, Raven targets applications that traditionally required far more expensive terrestrial laser scanning solutions.

Its modular “Swap & Go” battery system includes a 12,000mAh detachable grip, enabling continuous field workflows without interruption. Beyond geometric data, Raven supports external camera connections for capturing color and generating Gaussian splats for VR and AR applications. With dual 12MP Sony sensors, it produces 4K color point clouds.

Raven combines mobility with versatile output formats. With a scanning range of up to 100 meters and a 360° by 40° field of view, it can document both confined indoor spaces and expansive outdoor scenes in a single workflow. Weighing just 1.1 kilograms and equipped with a 3.9-inch AMOLED display, the device is designed for handheld operation, allowing users to capture multi-room interiors and large exterior environments while monitoring data in real time.

Powered by an 8-core 2.4GHz processor and 32GB of onboard storage, expandable via TF card, Raven outputs 3D color point clouds (PLY), Gaussian splatting datasets (PLY), and 3D colored polygonal models (OBJ). Optional add-ons include RTK modules for improved positioning accuracy, compatibility with Insta360 X4/X5 cameras, and various mounting accessories and extra batteries to support diverse field workflows.

Device Setup and Initialization

The Raven series comes ready to use with all essential components in the box, including the LiDAR scanner, holder base, protective case, battery grip, power adapter, and three adapters for different outlets.

Operating the scanner is intuitive while maintaining precision. The battery handle is installed by pressing the release button and sliding it into place. A single press of the power button turns the device on, while holding it for five seconds powers it off.

Project data can be exported through the Type-C USB port or a portable SSD formatted in exFAT or NTFS. The scanner can also be powered using a 65W PD Type-C supply. Battery levels are displayed via a dedicated button, and charging is handled through a magnetic interface, with red and green lights indicating charging status and completion.

Scanning Workflow

The main interface displays the project list, system settings, camera adjustments, and the start scanning button. Before scanning, the device synchronizes system time on a stable surface to avoid calibration errors. Scanning begins after a five-second IMU initialization countdown while the scanner remains horizontal.

Camera exposure can be adjusted in real time for indoor or outdoor conditions. During point cloud scanning, users should move at speeds below 3 km/h and perform turns slowly, monitoring the rear screen for full coverage. Gaussian scanning requires similar steady movement, with the recommendation to tilt or move the device vertically to capture multiple angles. Loop routes are ideal, allowing scans around objects and returning to the starting point for complete coverage.

Raven Max. Image via 3DMakerPro.

Exporting Project Data

Raven offers USB and Wi-Fi options for exporting scanned data. For USB export, connect a Type-C drive or SSD to the scanner, select the project from the list, and choose to rename, export, or delete it. Exported files include image data, LiDAR data, and calibration files.

For wireless transfer, users can enable the hotspot, connect a computer to the Raven network, and use RayStudio’s Transmission mode to configure the connection with IP, username, password, and local storage path. Once the project is selected, clicking download transfers the files for immediate review or post-processing.

Data Processing with RayStudio

RayStudio, the free software from 3DMakerPro, provides a comprehensive environment for processing and visualizing Raven scans. It supports automatic or semi-automatic point cloud denoising, filtering, and image processing to produce high-quality 3D data, though macOS is not currently supported.

Projects are opened via the “Open Project” button. The interface centers around four functions: Basic Data, Colorize, Gaussian Splatting, and Panorama Stitching (not supported for Raven).

Basic Data processing includes point cloud solving, filtering, thinning, and image adjustments, with configurable scene type, processing options, and mask generation.

Colorization generates richly detailed point clouds, with parameters for scene mode, filter strength, thinning type, and normal generation. Point cloud viewing includes Eye-Dome Lighting for enhanced depth perception, elevation coloring, transparency modes, and immersive first-person navigation with keyboard controls.

Gaussian Splatting requires a GPU workstation, with minimum requirements of an RTX 4060 GPU, 8GB VRAM, and 32GB memory. For improved performance, the recommended configuration is an RTX 4060 Ti or RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 16GB VRAM and 64GB of memory. The workflow includes data preparation, global optimization and Gaussian training.

Gaussian Splatting supports scene settings of Indoor, Half Open, or Open, with image quality selectable as High, Normal, or High Speed. Processing can be performed on GPU or CPU, and once Gaussian training is complete, results can be previewed through the “Preview” menu. Local Gaussian datasets are also directly accessible via RayStudio’s built-in browser.

Raven series. Image via 3DMakerPro.

Technical Specifications and Pricing

Below is a summary of its key technical specifications and pricing:

Parameter Specifications Pricing Raven priced at $1,699 (early-bird $999 for the first 100 units) Raven Max priced at $2,699 (early-bird $1,499) Accuracy 2 cm @ 10 m, 3 cm @ 20 m, 5 cm @ 40 m Scan Radius 40 m @ 10% reflectivity; 50 m @ 80% reflectivity Scan Range 80–100 meters Scan Angle (FOV) Horizontal 360°, Vertical 40° Point Cloud Frequency 150,000 points/second Laser Light Source 905 nm Eye Safety Level Class 1 (IEC60825-1:2014) Color Texture 12MP single-camera / dual-camera system HDR Mode No Data Interface USB Type-C ×2 Network Support Wi-Fi 5 Screen 3.9″ AMOLED Expansion Support RTK Expansion Kit, Insta360 X4/X5 Expansion Kit, Various Accessories (Bicycle, Automotive, Backpack, Drone kits) Output Formats 3D Color Point Cloud (PLY), 3D Gaussian Splatting (PLY), 3D Colored Polygonal Model (OBJ) Handle Battery 12,000 mAh, ~2 hours operation, supports external power while charging Configuration 8-core 2.4 GHz CPU, 32GB storage, TF card expansion supported Dimensions 148 × 288 × 98 mm Weight 1.1 kg

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Featured image shows Raven series. Image via 3DMakerPro.