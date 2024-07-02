RAPID + TCT sees Fyous introduce its unique molding technology

Register now for our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online event for insights on AM developments in aerospace, space, and defense sectors from industry leaders!

Sheffield-based manufacturing startup Fyous has unveiled its PolyMorphic 28K molding technology at the RAPID + TCT 2024 event.

Developed by Co-Founders Joshua Shires and Thomas Bloomfield, PolyMorphic molding offers a flexible and efficient approach to mold creation. The technology utilizes a patent-pending design featuring over 28,000 densely packed pins that automatically adjust to create molds in minutes. Capable of withstanding up to six tonnes of distributed pressure, these molds can be reshaped repeatedly, eliminating traditional tooling processes and reducing waste.

A unique molding technology

PolyMorphic molding operates with zero tooling waste and boasts production speeds up to 14 times faster than 3D printing. When a 3D CAD model is entered, the Fyous software generates the shape for the PolyMorphic mold. The PolyMorphic machine then transforms the mold to produce the desired product. After production, the mold returns to the machine, ready to be reshaped for the next use. This technology can be applied to various manufacturing processes, such as vacuum forming, foam casting, food production, or composite layup, among others.

The technology has the potential to enhance how products are prototyped and manufactured, highlighting its implications for reducing time-to-market and enabling cost-effective production. Fyous aims to innovate while minimizing environmental impact by conserving raw materials and streamlining production cycles.

PolyMorphic molding’s versatility and its potential to accelerate product development across industries are key points of interest. According to Bloomfield, the company is conducting ongoing research to discover new applications and advance sustainable manufacturing practices, much like the initial exploration period of 3D printing.

Fyous’ PolyMorphic molding technology facilitates faster mold creation. Image via Fyous.

Fyous isn’t the first to develop a novel injection molding technology. In 2019, Denmark-based manufacturing provider AddiFab unveiled Freeform Injection Molding (FIM), a technology merging AM with formative processes to advance prototyping. Beginning with digital mold design, molds are 3D printed via vat polymerization, post-cured, and then injected with liquid metal, plastic, or soon ceramic materials.

The mold dissolves in water, leaving a solid cast part. AddiFab’s machines, including the Add-Line Automatic and Add-Line Manual, vary in automation and batch production capabilities. FIM addresses material shortages in 3D printing by leveraging existing injection molding materials, enhancing performance and versatility in additive manufacturing.

Back in 2021, Massivit 3D introduced the Massivit 10000 3D printer featuring Cast-In-Motion (CIM) technology, aimed at enhancing the production of large-format composite molds. This technology streamlines the molding process through a rapid gel dispensing and casting method, reducing lead times and operational complexity. It addresses industry demands in the automotive, aerospace, energy, and marine sectors by offering improved efficiency and lower labor requirements compared to traditional methods.

Technical specifications of PolyMorphic 28K system

Working volume (mm) X: 350 Y:155 Z: 45 Forming time 22 minutes Smallest feature size 2.2mm Tooling mass 23kg Power Voltage 230v 1ph13A 50Hz Max holding force in Z axis (Distributed) 6000 kg Machine footprint X: 1500 mm Y: 1000 mm Z: 2000 mm

