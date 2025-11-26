RAPID + TCT 2026 Heads to Boston, Advancing Additive Manufacturing in New England

RAPID + TCT, North America’s largest additive manufacturing (AM) and industrial 3D printing event, will take place in Boston from April 13 to 16, 2026, at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center. Co-produced by SME and the TCT Group, the event will bring together industry professionals, researchers, and manufacturers for technical sessions, case studies, and technology demonstrations.

SME, a nonprofit organization representing North American manufacturing, has long supported the AM ecosystem by forming technical communities that span the full production chain from prototyping to end-use manufacturing. The organization also promotes workforce development through programs such as the Certified Additive Manufacturing Fundamentals (CAM-F) certificate, available to attendees during the event. Bringing RAPID + TCT to Boston reflects a strategic focus on New England’s concentration of research, manufacturing, and life sciences industries.

Promotional banner announcing RAPID + TCT 2026. Image via RAPID + TCT.

Boston’s Manufacturing and Research Base

“Hosting RAPID + TCT in Boston gives us a front-row seat to where much of the nation’s innovation is happening, particularly in healthcare and life sciences,” said Steve Prahalis, chief operating officer at SME. “AM’s biggest names—many of whom have been coming to RAPID + TCT for over a decade—are eager to explore this new market.”

Boston ranks among the world’s leading centers for life sciences investment. Across New England, roughly 20,000 manufacturers employ over 750,000 workers, contributing more than $130 billion to the region’s GDP. Local AM companies including Formlabs, a resin 3D printer manufacturer; VulcanForms, a metal additive production firm; 6K, a specialist in metal powder development; Rapid Liquid Print, focused on volumetric elastomer printing; and BigRep, a large-format 3D printer producer, are expected to exhibit new technologies and materials at RAPID + TCT 2026.

Boston’s research infrastructure includes MIT, Harvard, and Northeastern University, alongside hospitals pioneering 3D printing for medical devices, surgical planning, and regenerative medicine. “New England is a region where the growth of AM is on full display, from aerospace and defense to healthcare,” said Dr. Brett Conner, chief manufacturing officer at SME. “Bringing RAPID + TCT to Boston is a great opportunity for the industry to exchange ideas, explore innovations, and tackle the challenges American manufacturing is facing.”

Promotional image for the SME AM Awards Program. Image via RAPID + TCT.

A major addition to the 2026 program will be Celebrating AM Achievement – An SME AM Awards and TCT Awards Gala, held April 14. This joint ceremony combines SME’s and TCT’s legacy recognition programs into one event highlighting individuals, teams, and organizations advancing AM. Awards will be presented across areas such as materials, hardware, design, and production applications, while two student competitions will spotlight emerging talent and educational initiatives.

Event Highlights and Registration

RAPID + TCT 2026 will feature over 450 exhibitors, 170 conference sessions, and 200 speakers. Four new showcases will debut: the AeroDef Manufacturing Showcase, focused on aerospace and defense innovation within a regional cluster generating more than $48 billion annually; the Healthcare Showcase, highlighting biocompatible materials and regenerative technologies; the Startup Showcase, connecting early-stage ventures with investors; and the New England Service Provider Showcase, emphasizing regional AM providers.

Returning elements include the Executive Perspectives Keynote Series, AM Pitchfest, and the Bright Minds Student Summit, which continues to support emerging professionals. Registration opens on 3D Printing Day, December 3, 2025, with early-bird discounts available at rapid3devent.com.

RAPID + TCT has served as a cornerstone for AM adoption for more than three decades, uniting developers and users across technologies including 3D printing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE, metrology, and inspection. Since 2017, SME and Rapid News Publications Ltd., the UK-based publisher that owns the TCT Group, have co-produced the event. SME, founded in 1932, continues to advance manufacturing technology and workforce readiness, aligning RAPID + TCT 2026 with its mission to strengthen North America’s industrial competitiveness.

The executive perspectives panel on day one of RAPID + TCT 2025. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Help shape the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards. Sign up for the 3DPI Expert Committee today.

Are you building the next big thing in 3D printing? Join the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of the Year competition and expand your reach.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.