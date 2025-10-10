Rapid Fusion signs PADT as first U.S. reseller to drive LFAM push

Exeter-based Rapid Fusion has appointed Phoenix Analysis & Design Technologies (PADT) as its first U.S. reseller, marking a significant step in the company’s international expansion. The partnership, announced on October 7, 2025, aims to introduce Rapid Fusion’s robotic large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) systems to the American market, beginning with aerospace and defense customers in the western United States. The company forecasts around £2 million in revenue within the first year as it establishes a stateside presence.

Founded in Devon, Rapid Fusion has steadily built its profile as one of the UK’s few LFAM specialists, combining custom robotics, polymer extrusion, and milling capabilities under one modular platform. The firm operates a demonstration and training facility at Exeter Skypark, where it develops turnkey robotic printing solutions for industrial users seeking to transition from prototyping to production-scale composite and thermoplastic parts.

Through PADT, customers in the U.S. will gain access to Rapid Fusion’s three flagship systems, the Apollo, Zeus, and Medusa, each optimized for speed, precision, and flexibility. The Apollo serves as a base-level robotic pellet printer, while Zeus integrates a hybrid CNC milling head for high-accuracy surface finishing. Medusa, the company’s flagship system, is described as three times faster than comparable LFAM machines and twice as accurate, while lowering training and maintenance costs by roughly 30%.

“The USA is the largest country globally for additive manufacturing and a strategic part of our expansion plans,” said Jake Hand, Managing Director of Rapid Fusion. “PADT’s track record in engineering consultancy, simulation, and additive technology makes them the perfect partner to introduce our products to the market. We are confident this collaboration will generate around £2 million in revenue in the first twelve months, even with conservative estimates.”

Jake Hand and Martin Jewell from Rapid Fusion. Image via Rapid Fusion.

PADT to spearhead West Coast expansion

PADT, headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, will lead the rollout through its existing base of aerospace and defense clients before expanding into automotive, construction, and medical markets. The company plans to recruit and train a dedicated Rapid Fusion specialist and eventually host several demonstration robots at its Tempe facility, located in the Arizona State University Research Park.

“Rapid Fusion’s pellet-extrusion, robotic arm-based systems are a complementary and disruptive alternative to our current AM offerings,” said Rey Chu, PADT Principal and additive manufacturing pioneer. “We see huge potential for these systems in large-scale applications requiring both strength and geometric flexibility. The key will be getting the first customers on board and showing the technology’s business case.”

PADT will follow a structured commercial process for prospective customers, beginning with needs discovery and application analysis, followed by a pilot proposal that defines production viability and calculates return on investment. Once approved, clients will receive a tailored commercial offer covering system integration, training, and long-term support.

The PADT team. Image via Rapid Fusion.

AI-powered LFAM control

Alongside its U.S. expansion, Rapid Fusion has announced the launch of “Bob (Base of Build),” an AI print assistant designed to simplify operation and optimize system performance. Developed over the past eight months, Bob assists operators by improving process control, minimizing downtime through predictive maintenance, and helping automate material handling across complex build jobs. The company says the assistant is a step toward fully autonomous large-scale polymer printing, a key enabler for scaling up composite manufacturing in aerospace and construction.

The rollout of “Bob” aligns closely with Rapid Fusion’s broader strategy to build an integrated digital ecosystem around its robotic systems, a direction also reflected in its recent collaborations and product releases. Earlier this year, Rapid Fusion partnered with Applied Automation to manufacture the UK-built Medusa 3D printer, reinforcing its commitment to localized supply chains and vertical integration. More recently, the company introduced its AI-powered platform for smarter operations and maintenance, expanding its digital infrastructure to support real-time monitoring, analytics, and remote diagnostics.

