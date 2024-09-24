Rapid Fusion launches its new Apollo large-format pellet based AM system

Nominations for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards are now open. Tell us who is leading.

EVO 3D’s sister company Rapid Fusion has invested over £500,000 in the launch of its new Apollo system, a large-format pellet based 3D printing solution.

Targeting industries such as automotive, aerospace, and furniture manufacturing, the Apollo system utilizes robotics to produce large components and molds. Founder Jake Hand highlighted Apollo’s potential to offer high-quality builds at faster speeds and lower costs compared to existing models. He anticipates over £4 million in first-year sales. Seven new jobs have already been created at the newly established Skypark research and demo center in Exeter. Additionally, the facility is set to open in October, with the potential for creating seven more jobs over the next year, contingent on continued order demand.

“I’ve been involved in the sector for some time and companies were continually asking for a product that offered them an automated large-format solution,” explained Hand.

Rapid Fusion’s team (left to right): Jake Hand, Oliver Coleman, Martin Wood, and Martin Jewell. Photo via Rapid Fusion.

Apollo’s technical capabilities

Featuring a PE320 pellet extruder, the Apollo system is complemented by an Epicurus controller, modular heated beds, and a KUKA robotic arm that extends up to nearly 4 meters. Its expansive print bed measures 2 x 3 meters, suitable for crafting large custom items.

Capable of utilizing hundreds of engineering-grade polymers, the system achieves extrusion rates as high as 17 kg per hour and can handle temperatures up to 450°C. Retailing at £250,000, it offers 200 times faster printing speeds than traditional FDM printers, while cutting costs by using pellets that are up to 90% cheaper than filament.

Significant reductions in material costs are noted by the company, highlighting that pellets are 65% to 90% cheaper than equivalent filament. Moreover, Apollo has already garnered international interest, securing reseller agreements with CNC World in the UK, Hyperion Systems in Australia, Maptec in Dubai, and ACCUFACTURE in the USA.

Looking ahead, Rapid Fusion’s R&D team is working on the next generation of systems, with plans to integrate CNC machining capabilities and an Innovate UK-backed project that could lead to the launch of Evo 1.

Rapid Fusion’s Apollo large-format 3D printing system. Photo via Rapid Fusion.

Industry-wide growth in large-format 3D printing

The additive manufacturing industry is experiencing a notable increase in the launch of large-format 3D printing systems.

Interestingly, with the name Apollo a mythology-based link to Titan Robotics is created. Titan Robotics, acquired by 3D Systems in 2022, is the developer of the EXT Titan range. In this interview, Titan Robotics founder Clay Guillory discusses some of the advantages of pellet based 3D printers.

Other options for filament based large format 3D printers include BigRep. In May 2024, the German 3D printer manufacturer launched two new models, the ALTRA 280 and IPSO 105, featuring high-temperature, large-format capabilities. Originally developed by HAGE3D and rebranded after being acquired by BigRep, these printers cater to aerospace, automotive, and defense sectors with their ability to use high-performance polymers like PEEK and ULTEM 9085.

Both printers support an open material system, allowing the use of third-party filaments. The ALTRA 280 and IPSO 105 mark BigRep’s entry into high-temperature polymer 3D printing, facilitating significant productivity and cost efficiencies for industrial applications. These models are now available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, says the company.

Last year, metal AM company Rosotics introduced the first prototype of its Mantis printer, a large-format machine designed for easy transport by folding after use. Capable of printing 45kg per hour using a standard 240V outlet, the Mantis was set for initial deliveries to aerospace clients with a starting price of $95,000.

It was designed for aerospace components up to 30 feet in diameter. Rosotics planned to expand production and explore new sectors like energy and maritime by increasing feedstock versatility. In addition, the company has improved its induction-based printing process for non-ferromagnetic materials like aluminum.

