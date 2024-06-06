Raise3D unveils its innovative 3D printer series and filament line

Register now for our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online event for insights on AM developments in aerospace, space, and defense sectors from industry leaders!

3D printer manufacturer Raise3D has launched its new Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) 3D printer series named Pro3 HS alongside Hyper Core Filament Line.

Equipped with a motion control system, the Pro3 HS Series attains improved speed, precision, and accuracy, streamlining the manufacturing of large composite components. Raise3D’s Hyper Core filaments feature a fiber-dense inner core with well-aligned carbon fibers, enhancing heat conductivity and accelerating filament melting in the hot end.

Additionally, the unique distribution of fibers within the Hyper Core filament ensures that fewer fibers protrude from the surface, optimizing the retention of residual thermal energy within the fiber-rich core. This innovation enhances polymer healing and welding processes between adjacent lines and layers, leading to notable improvements in Z-directional strength, surface print quality, and the longevity of the printer nozzle.

According to Edward Feng, Raise3D’s Global CEO, “With the Pro3 HS Series, we now offer integrated hyper-speed capabilities tailored for the production of large parts using composite materials. The upgraded closed-loop stepper motor further enhances motion control, resulting in more precise and accurate printing beyond increased printing speed.”

The Raise3D Pro3 HS series. Image via Raise3D.

Advanced features for versatile applications

Key features of the Pro3 HS Series include built-in Hyper FFF Technology, which incorporates a high-flowrate hot end and an active vibration reduction system. This allows the printer to achieve printing speeds of up to 300mm/s with various composite filaments. Moreover, Raise3D has enhanced the precision of the extruder and stabilized movement accuracy in the Pro3 HS Series printers. These upgrades include a closed-loop stepper motor, double-diaphragm couplings, and an optimized axis structure, ensuring smoother and more stable operation.

Additionally, the Pro3 HS Series features a new printing build plate engineered to ensure consistent magnetic attraction, which effectively reduces model warping. This plate also boasts a heating capability that accelerates to 100°C quicker than its predecessors, thereby reducing waiting periods and optimizing the efficiency of the printing process.

As per Raise3D, this series facilitates uninterrupted printing through the utilization of 2.5kg large roll storage boxes. These boxes enable dual-extruder functionality, allowing seamless operation with external material containers that automatically transition to a new spool when one is exhausted.

Templates for Hyper Core filaments such as ABS CF15, PPA CF25, and PPA GF25 will be accessible via the ideaMaker software 5.0.6, which supports the Pro3 HS Series.

Moreover, Templates for Industrial PET CF 2.5kg Black and Hyper Speed PLA 2.5kg White filaments will also be available. Compatibility with the Hyper Core filament line requires the Hyper Speed Upgrade and Hot End Assembly featuring a Silicon Carbide Nozzle for the Raise3D Pro3 printer.

Technical specifications and pricing

Printer Raise3D Pro3 HS Raise3D Pro3 Plus HS Build Volume

(W × D × H) Single Extruder Print Dual Extruder Print Single Extruder Print Dual Extruder Print 300 × 300 × 300 mm

(11.8 × 11.8 × 11.8 inch) 255 × 300 × 300 mm

(10 × 11.8 × 11.8 inch) 300 × 300 × 605 mm

(11.8 × 11.8 × 23.8 inch) 255 × 300 × 605 mm

(10 × 11.8 × 23.8 inch) Machine Size

(W × D × H) 620 × 626 × 760 mm

(24.4 × 24.6 × 29.9 inch) 620 × 626 × 1105 mm

(24.4 × 24.6 × 43.5 inch) Weight Net Weight

54 kg (119 lbs) Gross Weight (Carton with Pallet)

75.7 kg (166.9 lbs) Net Weight

64 kg (141 lbs) Gross Weight (Carton with Pallet)

88.7 kg (195.5 lbs)

Power Supply Input 100-240 V AC, 50/ 60 Hz 230 V @ 3.3 A Power Supply Output 24 V DC, 600 W Material Type Hyper Core: PPA CF/ PPA GF/ ABS CF; Hyper Speed: PLA/ ABS; Industrial: PPA CF/ PPA GF/ PET CF/ PET GF/ PETG ESD/ PET Support/ PPA Support; Premium: PLA/ ABS/ ASA/ PETG/ PC/ TPU-95A/ PVA+

Third-Party Material Supported by Raise3D OFP (Open Filament Program)* Slicing Software ideaMaker Supported File Types STL/ OBJ/ 3MF/ OLTP/ STEP/ STP/ IGES/ IGS Supported OS Windows/ macOS/ Linux Machine Code Type GCODE User Interface 7-inch Touch Screen Network Wi-Fi, Ethernet Power Loss Recovery Available Screen Resolution 1024 × 600 Motion Controller Atmel ARM Cortex-M4 120 MHz FPU Logic Controller NXP ARM Cortex-A9 Quad 1 GHz Memory 1 GB Onboard Flash 16 GB OS Embedded Linux Ports USB 2.0 × 2, Ethernet × 1

Shipping has started to the US, Europe, and the Chinese markets, with deliveries estimated to begin at the end of June for the US and in September for Europe.

The Pro3 HS Series price will be the same as the current Pro3 Series pricing:

Pro3 HS: $5599 / €4,999

Pro3 Plus HS: $7599 / €6,499

Raise3D has also announced a price promotion for its existing products. The price of the Pro3 Series will be revised as follows:

Pro3: $4599 / €3,799

Pro3 Plus: $5599 / €5,299

There will be a special price for the bundle with the HUK3 Hyper Speed Kit:

Pro3 + HUK3: $4999 / €3,999

Pro3 Plus + HUK3: $5999 / €5,499

