Raise3D new E3 IDEX 3D Printer: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Raise3D, a manufacturer of professional 3D printing systems with offices in the United States, the Netherlands, Portugal, and China, has launched the E3 IDEX 3D printer at FABTECH 2025 in Chicago. A successor to the E2 and E2CF models, the E3 is engineered to extend TPU and composite printing capabilities with higher speeds and expanded material options.

The Raise3D E3 IDEX 3D printer with enclosed build chamber and side-loading filament bay. Photo via Raise3D.

E3 achieves print speeds of up to 200 millimeters per second when processing flexible materials such as TPU. This performance is enabled by compatibility with Raise3D’s Flexible Filament Auxiliary Feeder, a system that increases feed rates and expands compatibility with more flexible and elastic filaments. Composite printing is supported through an optional print head, designed for reinforced filaments such as Hyper Speed PLA Pro and Industrial PETG ESD. Working in conjunction with ideaMaker slicing profiles, the Pro Ironing function delivers surfaces with an average roughness (Ra) of less than 2 microns, comparable to injection molding.

Independent dual extrusion architecture forms the basis of the E3 system. Mirror and duplication modes allow simultaneous production of identical models, doubling throughput. Dual-color and dual-material functions are supported, with the IDEX system enabling the use of polymers with significantly different printing temperatures. “The E3 redefines flexible material printing by merging versatility with performance,” said Edward Feng, Raise3D’s Global CEO. “Building on the E Series legacy, it enhances the E2’s TPU printing capabilities and the E2CF’s composite filament printing expertise—now with notably faster print speeds and expanded material options.”

An operator prepares a model in ideaMaker software. Photo via Raise3D.

Automatic calibration is carried out through a nine-point leveling system that measures nozzle-to-bed distance at multiple positions. This process compensates for surface variations, improving material adhesion and overall print quality. Substrate printing adds further functionality by enabling direct printing on flat objects such as phone cases, although compatibility is restricted to specific materials and substrate types.

Raise3D, certified under ISO9001:2015 and ISO14001, designs and manufactures high-performance 3D printing solutions for both SMEs and large enterprises. With offices in Texas, Sliedrecht, São João de Ver, and Shanghai, the company provides global support across key industrial regions.

Technical specifications and pricing

The E3 is priced at $2,499, with an introductory promotion running from September 8 to September 30, 2025: customers who purchase an E3 within that period receive 10 free Raise3D Premium PLA filaments (1 kg each). Pricing applies to the United States and European markets, while costs in other regions may vary.

Technical Specification Details Build Volume (Single Extruder) 330 × 240 × 240 mm (13 × 9.4 × 9.4 inch) Build Volume (Dual Extruder) 295 × 240 × 240 mm (11.6 × 9.4 × 9.4 inch) Machine Size (W × D × H) 607 × 596 × 465 mm (23.9 × 23.5 × 18.3 inch) Net Weight 33.3 kg (73.4 lbs) Gross Weight (Carton Only) 42 kg (92.6 lbs) Gross Weight (With Pallet) 49.5 kg (109.1 lbs) Print Technology Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) Print Head System IDEX Independent Dual Extruders Filament Diameter 1.75 mm Max Printing Speed 200 mm/s Max Volumetric Speed 16 mm³/s Build Plate Flexible Double-sided PEI (Default), Flexible Steel Plate with BuildTak (Available) Build Plate Leveling Mesh-leveling with Flatness Detection Heated Bed Material Silicone Max Build Plate Temperature 110℃ Nozzle Diameter 0.4 mm (default), 0.2 / 0.6 / 0.8 / 1.0 mm (available) Max Nozzle Temperature 330℃ Layer Height 0.1–0.5 mm (recommended 0.1–0.3 mm with 0.4 mm nozzle) Surface Roughness Ra < 2 µm (with Hyper Speed PLA Pro, ironing enabled) Filament Run-out Sensor Available Filter HEPA Filter with Activated Charcoal Connectivity Wi-Fi, LAN, USB port, Live Camera Noise Emission < 50 dB(A) when printing Operating Ambient Temperature 15–30℃, 10–90% RH non-condensing Storage Temperature -25℃ to +55℃, 10–90% RH non-condensing Power Supply Input 100–240 V AC, 50/60 Hz, 230 V @ 2 A Power Supply Output 24 V DC, 350 W Slicing Software ideaMaker Supported File Types STL, OBJ, 3MF, OLTP, STEP, STP, IGES, IGS Supported OS Windows, macOS, Linux Machine Code Type GCODE User Interface 7-inch Touch Screen Screen Resolution 1024 × 600 Network Wi-Fi, Ethernet Power Loss Recovery Available Motion Controller Atmel ARM Cortex-M4 120MHz FPU Logic Controller NXP ARM Cortex-A55 Quad 2 GHz Memory (RAM) 2 GB Onboard Flash 16 GB Operating System Embedded Linux Ports USB 2.0 × 2, Ethernet × 1 Supported Materials (Raise3D) Hyper Core: PPA CF, PPA GF, ABS CFHyper Speed: PLA, ABS, PETG CF, PET CF, PLA ProIndustrial: PPA CF/GF, PET CF/GF, PETG ESD, PET Support, PPA Support, PPS CF, PA12 CF+Premium: PLA, ABS, ASA, PETG, PC, TPU-95A, PVA+ Flexible & Elastic Materials With Flexible Filament Auxiliary Feeder: TPU, TPE-A, TPE-S, TPE foamShore A hardness: 95A–80A (e.g. TPU-95A, 90A, 80A)Shore D: all hardness filaments Third Party Materials Supported via Raise3D OMP (Open Material Program), slicing profiles at ideamaker.io

