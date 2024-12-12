RAHN Enters 3D Printing Market as Specialized Photopolymer Provider

RAHN, a Switzerland-based specialist in radiation curing technologies that has operated for over forty years, is entering the 3D printing market as a provider of raw materials for photopolymer manufacturing. This move comes as additive manufacturing continues to find applications in industries that demand precise components and stable material properties. By supplying photopolymer formulations designed for ultraviolet (UV) additive processes, including stereolithography (SLA), digital light processing (DLP), continuous liquid interface production (CLIP), and multi-jet modeling (MJM), RAHN aims to apply established knowledge in radiation curing to emerging manufacturing settings.

A scientist handling RAHN photopolymer resin, highlighting the material’s high viscosity and suitability for UV-curable 3D printing processes. Photo via RAHN.

Photopolymers, which remain liquid until exposure to ultraviolet light causes them to solidify, serve as a core element of many high-resolution 3D printing systems. RAHN’s expertise lies in fine-tuning formulations composed of monomers, oligomers, photoinitiators, and additives. Each component plays a role in determining a resin’s properties: monomers and oligomers influence structure and mechanical strength, photoinitiators trigger curing reactions under controlled UV wavelengths, and additives can alter flexibility, color, or even flame resistance. Such nuance is essential for producing customized parts demanded by sectors like healthcare, dentistry, aerospace, automotive, and prototyping. RAHN’s laboratories, equipped with SLA, DLP, and LCD 3D printers, allow direct testing of these formulations. This iterative approach aims to improve dimensional accuracy, mechanical performance, and efficiency in material use.

Environmental considerations also inform RAHN’s approach. The company reports developing eco-friendly photopolymers formulated with renewable or recycled resources that can be biodegradable, recyclable, or compostable. RAHN’s public engagement, including webinars and technical guidance, suggests an attempt to foster a more informed conversation about the intersection of advanced materials, process optimization, and environmental responsibility in additive manufacturing.

A lattice cube created with RAHN photopolymer resin demonstrates precision and clarity in 3D printing. Photo via RAHN.

Photopolymer Material Development

Supernova, an industrial 3D printing company, has introduced a new production platform for high-viscosity photopolymers. This platform includes a 3D printer, a post-processing cell, and software designed to handle proprietary resins formulated as Viscogels. These high-viscosity materials are offered in categories such as rigid composites, ductile formulations, rubber variants, and silicone-like resins. Intended mechanical properties reportedly compare to conventional injection molding materials, with loadings of ceramics and metals for strength and durability. According to reports, these formulations exhibit reduced emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) by incorporating higher oligomer content that lowers porosity and limits uncured monomers. Their high viscosity enables the inclusion of larger amounts of solid additives and other custom components.

Another development comes from polySpectra, which released a resin called COR Zero that can be used with affordable DLP and LCD printers. This material offers mechanical strength, heat resistance, and chemical durability that resemble attributes found in industrial production environments. COR Zero is formulated to address brittleness and thermal instability often associated with photopolymer resins. The approach involves producing parts with tensile strength and impact resistance that allow for end-use components rather than limiting the material to prototyping applications. The resin can be stored in accessible conditions and processed with common household equipment, enabling small-scale and home-based production of durable parts without reliance on large industrial installations.

3D printed part made from COR Zero. Photo via polySpectra.

Your voice matters in the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards. Vote Now!

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

Featured image shows scientist handling RAHN photopolymer resin. Photo via RAHN.