Quickparts Introduces DuraKor, ThermaKor, and Vapour Smoothing to Bridge Prototype and Production

Quickparts, a global provider of advanced manufacturing solutions, has announced the introduction of two new high-performance plastics, DuraKor and ThermaKor, along with vapour smoothing as a standard surface-finishing capability. These additions aim to give customers seamless support across the entire product development lifecycle, from a single prototype to large-scale production.

By offering these materials and finishing options, Quickparts seeks to reduce disruptions commonly faced when transitioning between design validation, tooling, and full-scale manufacturing. “The biggest challenge in manufacturing isn’t making a part—it’s moving from validation to production without losing performance, quality, or time,” said Avi Reichental, CEO of Quickparts. “With these launches, we’re giving engineers more continuity across that journey, using materials and finishing options designed to perform in real-world production environments.”

DuraKor Part. Photo via Quickparts.

Engineered Materials for Performance and Scale

DuraKor is designed for demanding applications requiring toughness, chemical resistance, and environmental durability. Mechanically similar to polypropylene, its properties include high impact resistance, low permeability, and robust performance against fuels, oils, solvents, and industrial fluids. DuraKor supports both functional prototypes and end-use production, offering confidence in scaling to high-volume applications. When combined with vapour smoothing, DuraKor parts achieve enhanced sealing and refined surface quality, making them suitable for fluid-handling components, enclosures, and rugged housings in automotive, industrial, aerospace, defense, medical, robotics, and electronics markets.

ThermaKor, a high-temperature nanocomposite, is engineered for stability under heat and mechanical stress. The material is particularly well suited for a variety of demanding applications, including components for wind tunnel testing and aerodynamic evaluations, tools and fixtures for composite layup and curing processes, high-temperature test rigs and manufacturing support equipment, mould inserts, gauges, and inspection fixtures, as well as durable, heat-resistant tooling for urethane and silicone applications. It also enables rapid prototyping and iterative mould design before committing to large-scale production.

Vapour smoothing complements these materials by reducing surface porosity, improving sealing, enhancing fit and finish, and delivering consistent, production-ready appearance. This finishing method bridges the gap between early functional parts and fully ready-to-use components, particularly in applications where surface quality, precision, and cleanliness are critical.

“Our customers don’t have the luxury of prototyping with one partner, piloting with another, and finding a high-volume supplier fast,” added Reichental. “They need continuity. Solutions like DuraKor and ThermaKor enhance the Quickparts innovation engine OEMs rely on for the first part and the industrial engine for the millionth.”

DuraKor Parts. Photo via Quickparts.

Global Availability and Support

Quickparts now offers DuraKor, ThermaKor and vapour smoothing globally. Engineers and product teams can request samples, assess how the materials perform for their specific applications, or collaborate with Quickparts’ engineering experts to identify the best combination of materials, manufacturing processes, and finishing techniques to meet their project requirements.

Challenges and Considerations

While DuraKor, ThermaKor, and vapour smoothing expand Quickparts’ capabilities, certain limitations remain. High-performance plastics like these require careful selection and testing to ensure compatibility with specific design and functional requirements. Scaling from prototype to production still demands attention to factors such as material behavior under stress, thermal loads, and chemical exposure, as well as surface-finishing consistency across larger volumes. Additionally, transitioning from digital prototypes to high-volume production involves balancing speed, cost, and quality to meet stringent industry standards.

Closing the Gap Between 3D Printing Prototypes and Production-Ready Components

One persistent limitation in additive manufacturing has been the difficulty of moving from prototype prints to components that meet production‑grade requirements for performance and surface quality. Recent developments illustrate how material innovation and post‑processing are evolving to address these constraints.

In post‑processing, CRP Technology has adopted vapor‑smoothing techniques for its Windform composite parts to seal micro‑porosities and improve both surface finish and mechanical performance for aerospace, automotive, and high‑durability applications. Similarly, Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) has expanded automated vapor‑smoothing systems, such as the PostPro SF2X, which integrates surface finishing into a broader 3D printing workflow and enables more consistent results across larger production runs.

Together, these examples highlight the need for finishing processes that elevate 3D printed parts to production-ready standards.

Enhanced surface finish with CRP’s vapor smoothing. Image via CRP Technology.

Featured image shows DuraKor Parts. Photo via Quickparts.