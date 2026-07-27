Research

Queen’s University Belfast Open-Sources a Sustainable, 3D Printed Flow Battery

Dr Josh Bailey and Dr Hugh O'Connor are the scientists behind the research. Photo via Queen's University Belfast.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

Previous Article
Small temperature shifts, big quality gains: Manchester maps the defect physics of molten metal deposition
Next Article
Researchers Find a Way to Stop 3D Printed Parts From Overheating Mid-Print