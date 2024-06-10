Quantica announces an increase in its Series A funding round

Register now for our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online event for insights on AM developments in aerospace, space, and defense sectors from industry leaders!

Berlin-based additive manufacturing technology company Quantica has disclosed an increase in its Series A funding, bringing the total to €19.7 million.

British private equity and venture capital firm West Hill Capital spearheaded this funding extension, says the company. Supporting contributions flowed in from various sources, including a family-owned company within the dental industry, Quantica’s management team, and Korean venture capital firm Big Bang Angels.

Additionally, this latest funding round follows what the company describes as “a string of milestones” for Quantica. These include collaborating with ALTANA Cubic Ink to expand its inkjet technology materials portfolio, partnership with ImageXpert, and launching MultiSlice, an AI-based build management and slicing software by working with Czech start-up Additive Appearance.

“Quantica’s innovative technology and strong growth potential make it an exciting addition to our portfolio,” said David Hollidge, Managing Partner at West Hill Capital. “We look forward to working with the Quantica team to help drive the company’s expansion and bring its groundbreaking additive manufacturing solutions to a wider market.”

The Quantica NovoJet OPEN 3D printer. Image via Quantica.

Funding to be used for NovoJet platforms

Quantica aims to advance additive manufacturing with its two flagship systems, the NovoJet OPEN and the NovoJet JetPack. The NovoJet open printing platform employs Quantica’s ultra-high viscosity jetting technology for both 2D and 3D applications.

Designed for research institutes, R&D labs, and organizations, this system can be employed for customized and low-volume production in addition to feasibility testing and application development, allowing for a seamless transition from lab to production. Previously, Quantica partnered with Xaar to manufacture NovoJet printheads to incorporate them into the NovoJet OPEN platform.

On the other hand, the NovoJet JetPack is a system designed for research and development in additive manufacturing. It allows researchers to experiment with and refine new materials to ensure they work seamlessly with NovoJet printheads. This functionality promotes progress in material science and the development of new processes within the broader field of additive manufacturing.

“We are thrilled to welcome West Hill Capital as a new partner to our company,” said Claus Moseholm, CEO of Quantica. “This latest commitment shows how attractive our business and technology is for the larger international market. The additional funding will allow us to further expand our team and accelerate the development and production of our cutting-edge additive manufacturing solutions.”

The Quantica Team. Photo via Quantica.

Scaling AM with funding rounds

Besides Quantica, other companies have made headlines with their Series A funding round announcements.

For example, Q.Big 3D, headquartered in Aalen, closed a €2 million series A funding round led by HZG Group. Alongside HZG Group, long-time investor Manz AG, a global engineering firm, and Manz-Founder Dieter Manz also participated with a personal investment. This funding coincided with the launch of Q.Big 3D’s Queen 1 “XXXL” large-format 3D printer, which had been undergoing beta testing since autumn 2022, said the company.

Berlin-based industrial parts sourcing platform MakerVerse secured €9.4 million (approximately $10 million) in a Series A funding round led by venture capital firm 9.5 Ventures. Seed investors such as ZEISS and Siemens Energy also participated in the funding.

Launched in early 2022, MakerVerse provides an AI-driven platform for instant quotes and global access to advanced manufacturing technologies like additive manufacturing and CNC machining. This funding was aimed at scaling its on-demand manufacturing services and expanding its AI-powered platform to support larger projects and integrate with customer systems.

Featured image shows the Quantica Team. Photo via Quantica.