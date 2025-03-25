Qualloy and Rosswag Engineering Form Strategic Partnership to Expand Metal Powder Marketplace

Qualloy, a digital marketplace for metal powder trading, and Rosswag Engineering, a German metal 3D printing service bureau, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding Qualloy’s metal powder marketplace. The collaboration comes with a Series Seed investment from Rosswag Engineering, which will enable Qualloy to enhance its sourcing platform and expand its business capabilities.

“With Rosswag, we have found a partner that complements our vision for advancing metal powder procurement. Their industry expertise and network will support us as we look toward expanding our offerings and capabilities in the market,” said Yannik Wilkens, CEO and Co-founder of Qualloy.

Partnership between Qualloy and Rosswag Engineering. Image via: Rosswag Engineering

Qualloy’s Digital Marketplace

Qualloy provides an online platform that connects buyers and sellers, offering a streamlined process for sourcing metal powders. Through an intelligent search algorithm, users can find the most suitable powders for their specific machines and specifications from a range of certified global suppliers. The platform allows flexibility in choosing between different manufacturers, optimizing for factors such as price, delivery time, and quality, while maintaining transparency and efficiency in procurement.

In the coming months, Qualloy plans to expand its marketplace by offering its own line of internationally sourced powders, which will be qualified in Germany with the assistance of Rosswag Engineering’s expertise. Rosswag will manage the qualification process to meet industry standards, and customers will be able to access these powders through Qualloy’s procurement system, supported by local representatives.

“Online platforms and marketplaces offer significant potential in the B2B sector by simplifying procurement and improving efficiency. Through our partnership with Qualloy, we aim to provide a competitive price-quality ratio for metal powders and contribute to the ongoing growth of the additive manufacturing market,” said Dr.-Ing. Gregor Graf, Head of Technology at Rosswag.

Rosswag and Qualloy: Collaborative Efforts

In 2022, Rosswag Engineering launched the beta version of what is considered the world’s first marketplace for trading laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) process parameters. The initiative, known as the AddiMap project, was started in 2020 in collaboration with the software company NuCOS. The goal was to create a centralized B2B platform where companies in the additive manufacturing sector could share materials, parameters, data, and services, with the aim of accelerating the industrialization of the technology.

In 2023, AddiMap announced a new partnership with Qualloy, merging their platforms into a unified solution that integrates metal powder sourcing with access to validated 3D printing parameters. Both companies emphasized that this collaboration marked a major advancement in simplifying additive manufacturing processes. By optimizing metal powder procurement and offering access to a comprehensive database of 3D printing parameters, the partnership aimed to foster the growth and innovation of additive manufacturing, supporting its continued industrialization and wider accessibility.

qualloy and AddiMap partnership banner. Image via Rosswag GmbH.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows Partnership between Qualloy and Rosswag Engineering. Image via: Rosswag Engineering