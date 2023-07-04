qualloy and AddiMap collaborate to provide comprehensive metal 3D printing platform

Digital metal powder marketplace qualloy and AddiMap, the “world’s first” digital marketplace for 3D printing process parameters, have announced a strategic collaboration.

This partnership will see both marketplaces combine into one comprehensive platform. This platform encompasses both the sourcing of metal powders and the accessibility of validated 3D printing parameters. It is claimed that this combined offering will enable users to get the most out of 3D printing, accelerating the industrialization and democratization of metal additive manufacturing.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with AddiMap and combine our strengths to create a comprehensive solution for the AM industry,” commented Yannik Wilkens, Co-founder of qualloy. “Through this partnership, we aim to further enhance the user experience by providing seamless access to AddiMap’s extensive printing parameters database, empowering users to unlock the full potential of additive manufacturing.”

qualloy and AddiMap partnership banner. Image via Rosswag Engineering.

Combining two digital marketplaces

This collaboration is said to bring together two “cutting-edge” platforms that “perfectly” complement each other.

qualloy’s digital metal powder marketplace provides a platform where buyers and sellers can easily connect and conduct transactions. To achieve this, qualloy leverages an intelligent search algorithm. This is said to streamline the powder sourcing process, allowing users to locate the ideal metal powders for their needs from a range of certified global suppliers.

Moreover, qualloy allows users to freely switch between different metal powder manufacturers. Thus, users can optimize price, delivery time, and quality, while maintaining a transparent and efficient procurement process.

According to Wilkens, “With qualloy, we have simplified the market for metal powders, enabling buyers to find the perfect match for their printers quickly.”

Developed by metal 3D printing service bureau Rosswag Engineering and software firm NuCOS, AddiMap was beta-launched last year. AddiMap’s plug-and-play printing parameter platform is said to significantly reduce the time and resources required for parameter development and qualification processes.

By accessing AddiMap’s parameter library, users can transition from digital models to physical products without requiring extensive parameter studies. AddiMap claim that their offering accelerates the industrialization of metal additive manufacturing through the democratization of knowledge and resources.

Gregor Graf, Initiator of AddiMap, has emphasized the importance of cooperation and cost-reduction in accelerating the adoption of metal 3D printing. “Cooperation is the key to leverage the full potential of Metal AM. Less costs and more materials will lead to faster industrial adoption.”

“With AddiMap, we aim to provide users with a vast range of process parameters, enabling them to increase productivity, optimize properties, explore new materials and streamline their AM operations,” added Graf.

Both companies state that this collaboration marks a milestone in the further simplification of additive manufacturing, streamlining the procurement of metal powders and providing access to a comprehensive 3D printing parameter database. These companies claim to be driving the industrialization and democratization of additive manufacturing, promoting growth and innovation as a result.

Expected productivity improvements from using an AddiMap parameter set. Image via Rosswag Engineering.

Industrializing additive manufacturing

Accelerating the industrialization of additive manufacturing is a common theme within the current 3D printing industry. Earlier this year, global standards developer ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) added a number of new members to its Consortium for Materials Data and Standardization (CMDS) program. Given that 3D printing materials are key to the additive manufacturing workflow, a notable aim of the CMD is to “accelerate the industrialization and full adoption of AM technologies.”

Last year, multinational automotive manufacturer BMW announced the success of its Industrialisation and Digitalisation of Additive Manufacturing (IDAM) project. First launched in 2019, the initiative established two digitally-connected automotive 3D printing production lines in Bann and Munich. These manufacturing suites can now produce around 50,000 parts per year, while operating independently without the need for manual inputs.

Featured image shows the qualloy and AddiMap partnership banner. Image via Rosswag Engineering.