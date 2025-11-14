Qualified AM Launches QamX

Qualified AM GmbH, a German company specializing in additive manufacturing (AM) process qualification and certification, has introduced QamX, a new platform designed to streamline qualification workflows for parts, processes, and equipment. Announced ahead of Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt, the platform integrates compliance management, risk assessment, and supplier traceability within a unified digital environment aimed at reducing qualification times by up to twentyfold.

Qualification remains one of the primary obstacles to scaling AM across regulated sectors. The platform consolidates previously fragmented workflows into an auditable system that automatically generates documentation aligned with industry and organizational standards. The developer describes QamX as both a qualification tool and a business development platform, allowing engineers and technicians to standardize production while meeting certification requirements such as ISO 9001, AS9100, or FDA 21 CFR Part 820. It enables personnel at all levels to work within qualified AM environments that were once limited to specialized teams.

QamX addresses qualification challenges across the additive manufacturing value chain. Image via Qualified AM.

QamX functions as part of a modular ecosystem that includes compliance, supply chain, and risk management tools. QamX Cert provides on-demand part qualification and real-time compliance visibility. QamX SCM connects users to certified suppliers, enabling parallel requests and maintaining traceability through the procurement process. QamX QMS delivers digital standard operating procedures and one-click compliance reports, while QamX RISK uses scalable process-failure-mode-and-effects analysis (pFMEA) to identify and mitigate production risks. Each module integrates through a shared database, ensuring synchronization of qualification data across departments and reducing redundancy in documentation.

The software builds upon the company’s Qualified AM Certification Program, a framework used internationally to verify AM processes and personnel competence. Its expansion into digital infrastructure reflects a broader industry shift toward software-based qualification systems. By embedding audit trails, risk matrices, and supplier records within a single environment, QamX simplifies validation for sectors such as aerospace, medical technology, energy, and semiconductor manufacturing, where certification cycles can delay production for months.

Overview of QamX modules. Image via Qualified AM.

Qualified AM is using Formnext 2025 to promote early adoption through a limited-time offer. Start-ups and small to medium-sized enterprises working in regulated AM fields will be eligible for a one-year free license, limited to one per exhibition day. A daily software license giveaway and a 20 percent discount on all QamX software tiers will also be available throughout the event. QamX will be showcased in Hall 12.1, Booth B39B, from November 18 to 21, 2025.

Organizations interested in adopting the software can contact [email protected] for demonstration scheduling and additional details.

