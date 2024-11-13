Q.BIG 3D to unveil cost-efficient VFGF technology at Formnext 2024

Aalen-based large format 3D printer manufacturer Q.BIG 3D is introducing its Variable Fused Granulate Fabrication (VFGF) technology at Formnext 2024, offering a cost-efficient, high-speed solution for large-scale extrusion 3D printing with enhanced surface quality.

Developed specifically for large-scale components, this new process employs commercially available plastic granulate, moving away from expensive filaments commonly used in conventional 3D printing. As a central feature of Q.BIG 3D’s QUEEN1 system, VFGF technology allows for mold-free manufacturing of substantial parts, cutting production costs and significantly shortening lead times.

Designed with a build volume of around 1,700 mm x 1,000 mm x 1,000 mm, the QUEEN1 system supports a range of large-scale production needs across sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and heavy equipment manufacturing.

Dennis Herrmann, Managing Director of Q.BIG 3D said, “We are producing the future. 3D material extrusion using the VFGF process is pushing the boundaries of what is possible and is making a whole new level of cost-effectiveness and amortization possible. I see enormous potential for product development in large-format 3D printing. This also applies to lightweight construction, bionics and saving resources. Above all, however, the VFGF process is an accelerator for the Industry 4.0 approach.”

Q.Big 3D’s Queen 1 3D printer. Photo via Q.Big 3D.

Advanced nozzle system boosts efficiency and precision

A major advantage of the VFGF process lies in its adaptable nozzle system, designed to shift seamlessly between turbo and detail modes. The nozzle alternates between 1.5 mm for intricate detailing and 3 mm for high-speed filling, achieving precision where needed while allowing rapid material deposition in other sections.

Operating at speeds of up to 500 mm/s with material throughput adjustable from 0.15 to 2.0 kg/h, the QUEEN1 system meets diverse requirements for both efficiency and resolution. Simulations are used to guide specific print commands for each component, ensuring optimized material placement across areas like inclined surfaces, overhangs, and thin-walled sections.

Addressing the limitations of traditional mold-based processes, particularly for large parts, VFGF technology eliminates high tooling costs and reduces the extensive setup times often associated with conventional manufacturing.

By using thermoplastic granulate at €8 to €15/kg instead of filament, which ranges from €90 to €400/kg, the VFGF process offers significant cost advantages. In comparative testing, the QUEEN1 system demonstrated the capacity to produce volumes up to 100 times greater than filament-based systems in the same build time, presenting a competitive alternative for industries requiring high production volume.

Diverse industry applications demonstrate VFGF’s potential

According to Q.BIG 3D, its technology has already demonstrated value in a range of industry applications. One example involves a 31 kg caravan component made from polyamide GF25 with a wall thickness of 0.4 mm, meeting flame-retardant requirements. Produced in 128 hours without tooling costs, the part highlights the system’s efficiency in creating complex, thin-walled designs.

In another case, a 4.5 kg precision jig for automotive use was printed in PLA with color pigments, meeting a tolerance requirement of < 0.2 mm. Completed in 24 hours, the jig reduced lead time from seven weeks to two, showcasing the VFGF system’s ability to meet rigorous standards of accuracy and efficiency.

In the hydroelectric sector, Q.BIG 3D produced a 205 kg pipe elbow, designed to withstand high-pressure conditions, within a 340-hour build time. Compared to traditional methods, the VFGF process reduced lead times by 75% and achieved 50% cost savings, with PLA providing the durability required for leak-proof connections.

Aerospace applications include a helicopter cockpit, printed at Murtfeldt Additive Solution using the QUEEN1 system, measuring 2,260 mm x 1,780 mm x 1,705 mm and weighing 200 kg. This lightweight structure benefited from the combination of turbo and detail modes, achieving dimensional accuracy and resource-efficient production.

3D printed helicopter cockpit created with the QUEEN1 system. Photo via Q.Big 3D.

Q.BIG 3D is also planning for future enhancements in VFGF technology, with new nozzle variants in development to improve detail levels, particularly for applications that follow injection molding standards.

Sustainability is another key focus, with research underway to enable up to 5-7 cycles of reuse for components made with VFGF technology, aligning with industry goals for sustainable, responsible production.

Expanding large-scale extrusion solutions across the industry

Away from Q.Big 3D, German plastic machinery OEM KraussMaffei contributed to extrusion 3D printing with its powerPrint, a large-scale extrusion-based 3D printer, designed for efficient production of large-format, near-finished components. First introduced at K 2022 tradeshow, the powerPrint combines high output capacity and fast speeds, with industries like automotive, packaging, and mold-making highlighted as key markets.

Equipped with a build space of 2 x 2.5 x 2 meters, the powerPrint includes a heated vacuum table, 16-zone temperature control, and a high-performance printCore extruder capable of processing reinforced thermoplastics. KraussMaffei also offers an on-demand printing service, already used for applications like molding tools and sand casting molds.

Elsewhere in 2020, Titan Robotics introduced its largest pellet extrusion 3D printing system, the Atlas 3.6, at Formnext Connect. With a build volume of 50″x50″x72″, it can print parts up to 6 feet tall.

Compatible with various extrusion configurations, including Dual Pellet and Hybrid Pellet + Filament, the Atlas 3.6 supports high-performance materials like CF-PEI and GF-PEKK. Built for industrial needs, the printer maintains accuracy, features an 80°C heated chamber, and is used across aerospace, defense, and consumer appliances sectors.

