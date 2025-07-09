PWS Adopts Nikon SLM 500 for Suppressor Production

Vigilant Gear, LLC, doing business as Primary Weapon Systems (PWS), has acquired a Nikon SLM 500 metal 3D printer to expand manufacturing capacity for its BDE suppressor line, which serves both commercial and government customers. Installation and qualification of the system are scheduled for June at PWS’s 65,000-square-foot vertically integrated facility in Boise, Idaho.

The Idaho-based manufacturer produces nearly all firearm components in-house, including receivers, barrels, handguards, and 3D printed parts. With output limitations affecting the availability of suppressors, PWS selected the SLM 500 to increase production efficiency and introduce new material capabilities. Components such as receivers and barrels are fabricated on-site, enabling tighter control over quality and logistics.

BDE suppressor design schematic. Image via PWS.

Nikon SLM Solutions, a German company specializing in multi-laser metal additive manufacturing systems, supplies the quad-laser SLM 500 platform. Designed for industrial-scale use in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and defense, the system enables concurrent laser operation across the build area to improve throughput while maintaining part fidelity. PWS plans to extend its material portfolio by printing with Haynes 282, a nickel-based superalloy with high-temperature and high-strength performance properties, replacing titanium in select designs.

“We have been at capacity with our current machine for over a year,” said John Meehan, Director of Engineering at PWS. “The SLM 500 is a welcome addition to our in-house capabilities, and I have no doubt it will perform flawlessly and increase our production bandwidth.” According to Meehan, the new platform balances volume and cost. “The quad lasers allow high production outputs for PWS’s BDE suppressor line while delivering a competitively priced finished product.”

Additive processes have become increasingly relevant for suppressor production, where internal geometries and thermal management present design challenges. Metal 3D printing supports consolidated builds with fewer post-processing steps and improved performance repeatability. Integration of the SLM 500 is expected to reduce customer lead times and support a faster development cycle for new suppressor variants.

Full BDE suppressor lineup. Image via PWS.

Engineering teams at PWS will use the new platform to iterate and validate models internally, minimizing reliance on external prototyping. Development and production workflows will be consolidated within the facility, accelerating product introduction timelines. “This investment marks a pivotal expansion for us,” Meehan added. “It supports our engineering team’s ability to innovate while ensuring that we can deliver consistently and efficiently.”

Nikon SLM Solutions maintains operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Its broader platform portfolio includes systems with up to 12 lasers and build rates exceeding 1000 cubic centimeters per hour. The SLM 500 is widely deployed in mid- to high-volume manufacturing environments that require material flexibility and process reliability.

PWS’s adoption of the system reflects growing interest in additive manufacturing for defense applications, particularly for components exposed to thermal and mechanical stress. By integrating this technology into its vertically aligned production model, the company aims to improve capacity and accelerate innovation.

Primary Weapon Systems’ newly installed Nikon SLM 500 metal 3D printer. Photo via Nikon SLM Solutions.

