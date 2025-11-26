Prusa Research and Bondtech unveil 8-material INDX upgrade for Prusa CORE One at Formnext 2025

Czech based 3D printer manufacturer Prusa Research,, and Swedish extrusion specialist Bondtech have introduced the Bondtech INDX, an eight-material multi-tool upgrade for the Prusa CORE One, at Formnext 2025. The system, jointly engineered from the outset, is designed to bring high-speed, low-waste multi-material printing to a compact single-head platform.

Prusa CORE One with the INDX multi-tool. Image via Prusa Research.

Multi-material platform with rapid-heating Smart Toolhead

The INDX upgrade equips the CORE One with the INDX Smart Toolhead, featuring an aluminum body and a self-adjusting dual-extrusion feeder that automatically adapts to differing filament hardnesses. Integrated induction heating and contactless temperature sensing heat the nozzle from ambient to operating temperature within seconds, drastically reducing idle time between material changes.

The system uses Thin Passive Tools, lightweight modules that contain only the filament path, nozzle, and heatsink. Their 35 mm center-to-center spacing allows up to eight tools to be mounted simultaneously, enabling users to combine multiple materials or colors with virtually no purge waste or lengthy filament swaps.

INDX Smart Toolhead toolhead. Image via Prusa Research.

Co-development for native integration

Prusa Research has a long history in desktop multi-material systems, beginning with the MMU1 in 2016. Bondtech led Smart Toolhead and Passive Tool development, while Prusa’s engineering team handled firmware, hardware integration, and PrusaSlicer support. Together, this resulted in a seamlessly integrated eight-tool setup.

“When I saw what Bondtech was building, I immediately knew it had the potential to change the perspective of multi-material printing on single-head printers,” said Josef Prusa, CEO of Prusa Research. He emphasized that the teams worked to ensure the INDX “feels native on the CORE One.”

Bondtech founder and CEO Martin Bondéus highlighted the collaborative development approach, noting that “real innovation comes from collaboration” and that both companies were aligned on quality and user experience.

Prusa CORE One INDX dryboxes. Image via Prusa Research.



Founders Edition & Formnext debut

A limited Founders Edition run of 1,000 units of the Bondtech INDX upgrade will be available for pre-order directly through Bondtech, with shipping scheduled for Q1 2026.

Attendees at Formnext 2025 were able to see the Prusa CORE One equipped with the INDX system operating live at booths F01 and F08 in Hall 12.1. The companies say the upgrade positions the CORE One as a flexible multi-material manufacturing tool for professional and advanced desktop users.

Prusa expands its ecosystem across professional and consumer applications

The introduction of the INDX upgrade follows a period of accelerated ecosystem development for Prusa Research. Recent initiatives include the adoption of Molex connector systems to support more scalable and serviceable hardware architectures, and the launch of the Prusa Pro HT90, a high-temperature FDM system aimed at professional users producing engineering-grade parts. The company has also broadened its reach into repair and circular-economy applications through projects enabling customers to produce certified 3D-printed components for Philips products.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Do you operate a 3D printing start-up? Reach readers, potential investors, and customers with the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of Year competition. To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.