Prusa Research Adopts Molex Connector Systems for Scalable 3D Printing Solutions

Molex, global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectivity systems, is working with Czech FDM 3D printer manufacturer Prusa Research to support the integration of connector technologies into 3D printing systems. Key components in this collaboration include Molex’s CLIK-Mate wire-to-board connectors, Micro-Fit power connectors, and ultra-microcoaxial RF connectors.

With support from American multinational electronics components distributor Arrow Electronics, these systems are designed to streamline assembly processes and simplify upgrades and new product introductions.

“Prusa Research needed connectivity systems with the right balance of functionality and simplicity without compromising quality,” said Brian Hauge, SVP and president, Consumer and Commercial Solutions, Molex. “With support from Arrow Electronics, we provide a full portfolio of connectors that are robust yet easy to use. Molex also stays in lockstep with Arrow and Prusa engineers to align emerging printer designs with new innovative connector solutions to ease new product introductions and upgrades.”

The Original Prusa MK4 printing a component. Photo via Prusa Research.

Prusa: Scaling Operations to Meet Global Demand

In 2024, Prusa Research processed over 300,000 orders for printers, filaments, resins, and accessories. To further strengthen its global presence, the company also established a U.S. subsidiary, Printed Solid, in Newark, Delaware, focused on producing printers and filaments within the United States.

As part of its ongoing expansion, Prusa Research incorporated Molex connector systems into its manufacturing process. The CLIK-Mate connectors were selected for their low insertion force, secure terminal design, and audible engagement feature, ensuring precise installation. Prusa highlighted that CLIK-Mate connectors not only ensure DIY users avoid incorrect connections, but also assist engineers in enhancing production efficiency by accelerating the surface mount technology (SMT) assembly process.

By early 2025, Prusa is utilizing up to 16 variations of CLIK-Mate connectors across its printer lineup, including the newly launched CORE One model.

“In 2024, Prusa grew 25% year over year, and we are excited for this year, which will be even bigger,” said Josef Prusa, CEO of Prusa Research. “We populated over one million parts using Molex CLIK-Mate connectors last year, and they’ve all delivered excellent performance. With over 20 printer models using Molex connectors, we’re continuing our collaboration with Arrow and Molex to expand further across Europe and scale our U.S. operations.”

Additional Molex systems used by Prusa include Micro-Fit Connectors for combining signal and power in constrained spaces, and ultra-microcoaxial RF connectors for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections. The company is also evaluating Molex’s Easy-On FFC/FPC connectors and other customized connectivity solutions for potential implementation in future models.

Prusa Research’s Expanding Lineup

Prusa Research continues to evolve its 3D printer portfolio to meet the needs of both professional and advanced desktop users.

One of Prusa’s latest innovations is the Prusa XL, featuring a CoreXY configuration and a 360 mm³ print volume. This model stands out with its tool changer that includes five independent toolheads, reducing waste compared to single-nozzle alternatives and offering increased versatility. While the Prusa XL may not be the fastest desktop FFF 3D printer, with a maximum 3D print speed of 400 mm/s, its ability to seamlessly switch between toolheads for different nozzle sizes and filament types enhances productivity, especially for multi-material parts. The fully assembled version of the Prusa XL is priced at €2,599, while the semi-assembled model is available for €2,099 on the official Prusa website.

Additionally, Prusa’s professional-grade offerings include the Prusa Pro HT90, a delta-kinematics 3D printer designed for high-speed, high-temperature FDM printing. The Prusa Pro HT90 delivers impressive performance with travel speeds of up to 600 mm/s, 3D print speeds of 250 mm/s, and acceleration rates of 20,000 mm/s². The system features lightweight, quick-swap printheads, with a direct-drive extruder to enhance production efficiency. Its High-Temp printhead can reach temperatures up to 500°C, suitable for challenging materials, while the High-Flow head operates best at 300°C, enabling the printer to deposit 1 kg of PETG or ABS in just 8 hours. The Prusa Pro HT90 is available starting at €11,490.

Take the 3DPI Reader Survey — shape the future of AM reporting in under 5 minutes.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows the new Prusa Core One. Photo via Prusa Research.