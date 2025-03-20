Prusa EasyPrint: New Mobile slicer for Phone, Tablet and Laptop

3D printer manufacturer Prusa Research has unveiled Prusa EasyPrint, a web-based application designed to simplify 3D printing by enabling users to slice models directly from their phones, tablets and laptops, enhancing accessibility for beginners in 3D printing.

Prusa EasyPrint aims to bypass some of the traditional processes for 3D model printing preparation, such as configuring printer profiles and fine-tuning specific settings. As a browser-based solution, users can easily look for models on Printables, access a 3D preview with a single click, and let the application automatically detect connected printers via PrusaConnect. The system applies the appropriate slicing profiles before printing.

Prusa Easy Print UI. Photo via Prusa Research.

Features and how to access Prusa EasyPrint

The application features additional functions such as material status assessment and printer readiness verification, further streamline the process. Once a user starts a print, the app sends the model to PrusaSlicer, which runs on cloud servers. Finally, the G-code is generated and sent to the printer.

PrusaSlicer-derived, or forked, slicers such as Orca and BambuStudio are compatible since the app runs the slicers on the back-end. This suggests potential future support for non-Prusa 3D users.

Users can also use the cloud slicer interface for offline printers, by manually downloading and adding the G-code for transfer via USB or SD Card.

Josef Průša has addressed concerns regarding forced cloud dependency. He emphasized that EasyPrint is an optional tool, and technically, not a slicer itself. Instead, it’s a web application that generates 3MF files, which are compatible with modern slicers.

The decision to use cloud-based slicing is primarily driven by the memory and processing constraints of mobile devices. Data security in 3D printing is one of Prusa’s key priorities, making cloud-based slicing a secure and efficient solution rather than a restriction.



Currently, EasyPrint has some limitations, such as support for only one job at time and restrictions on model size and detail. Prusa Research plans to improve these aspects while also introducing more features, such as cloud storage and sharing.

Early access is available via an invite-base system. Users who have already received access can invite a limited number of others. Additionally, a form was shared for 100 more users to join, with Printables handles used as a unique identifier for selection.

Cloud Integration in 3D Printing

Cloud-based slicing and remote management tools are being integrated in various 3D printing ecosystems. Services like Prusa Connect and RaiseCloud provide printer monitoring and job management, while platforms such as OctoPrint offer open-source remote printing solutions. Other manufacturers, like UltiMaker, have also developed cloud-integrated solutions for print preparation and device coordination. Platforms like 3DPrinterOS offer offline 3D printing capabilities, allowing users to prepare, slice, and manage print jobs without an internet connection, thereby addressing concerns related to offline access.

Discussions around data security, offline access, and user control remain pertinent. For instance, in July 2021, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Inspector General released a report highlighting significant cybersecurity risks associated with 3D printing technologies.

The audit revealed that these systems were often misclassified as mere tools rather than information technology assets, leading to inadequate implementation of cybersecurity controls. This oversight exposed critical design data to potential unauthorized access and manipulation, posing risks to both the integrity of 3D-printed components and the broader DoD Information Network.

Other concerns regarding access to 3D printers and dependence on cloud-based applications have arisen. While cloud integration enhances accessibility and remote monitoring, it also raises issues of operational reliability and user autonomy. For example, Bambu Lab’s recent authentication update sparked controversy by introducing a proprietary mechanism that some users feared could restrict third-party tools and materials. Although the company defended the update as a security enhancement, critics raised concerns about vendor lock-in and potential limitations on independent modifications. This incident highlights the ongoing debate between security, cloud connectivity, and the importance of maintaining offline functionality and user control in 3D printing.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

The Prusa EasyPrint software. Photo via Prusa Research.