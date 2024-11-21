Prusa CORE One: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Prusa Research, a leading manufacturer of 3D printers based in Prague, has announced the release of the CORE One, a fully enclosed CoreXY 3D printer featuring active chamber temperature control. This launch represents Prusa’s strategic move to enhance its position in the prosumer market amidst increasing competition.

Combining a compact design with a substantial print volume of 250×220×270 mm, The CORE One caters to a wide range of printing needs from rapid prototyping to precise dimensional accuracy. Unlike setups that require multiple machines for different tasks, the 3D printer integrates these capabilities into a single unit. Key features include an exoskeleton design for enhanced rigidity, active temperature control reaching up to 55 °C, and the ability to print PLA and PETG with the enclosure closed—a feature not commonly found in current market offerings.

The new Prusa Core One. Photo via Prusa Research.

Josef Prusa, founder of Prusa Research, emphasized the printer’s all-in-one functionality: “With the CORE One, you won’t need separate printers for different tasks. It’s designed to deliver high quality and speed across a wide range of materials.”

Designed to complement the existing MK4S model rather than replace it, the CORE One allows for seamless integration and upgrade paths. Prusa Research will continue to support the MK4S with firmware updates and new accessories. The backward compatibility enables MK4S owners to upgrade to the CORE One using a conversion kit available in March 2025, promoting sustainability and extending the life of existing equipment.

Upgrade the Prusa MK4S to Core One with the conversion kit. Photo via Prusa Research.

The printer features Prusa’s proprietary Nextruder, known for exceptional print quality and reliability. Enhanced with 360° cooling from the MK4S, the Nextruder improves overhang performance, reducing the need for support structures and conserving material and time. Additional features include dual fans for active temperature control, maintaining optimal conditions for various filament types.

Prusa Research is also expanding the CORE One’s ecosystem with new accessories like the Buddy3D Camera and advanced filtration systems, expected to be released alongside the printer. These additions aim to enhance functionality and user experience, catering to both hobbyists and industrial users.

Prusa Research will showcase the CORE One at FormNext 2024 in Frankfurt, located at Hall 12.1, Stand G39. The printer is scheduled to begin shipping in January 2025, with an introductory price of $1,199 USD (VAT excl.) and €1,349 EUR (VAT incl.). Conversion kits for existing MK4S owners will be available in March 2025, allowing users to transform their MK4S printers into CORE One models.

Close-up of the Prusa CORE One’s extruder and belt-driven CoreXY mechanism. Photo via Prusa Research.

Prusa CORE One: Technical Parameters

Category Highlights Measurements Build Volume: 250 x 220 x 270 mm (9.8 x 8.6 x 10.6 in) Dimensions: 415 × 444 × 555 mm (16.3 × 17.5 × 21.8 in), Weight: 22.5 kg Electronics Custom 32-bit xBuddy Mainboard with STM32, Trinamic 2130 Drivers Extruder Direct Drive Nextruder with 10:1 Planetary Gear System, High-Flow Nozzle (0.4 mm) All-metal hotend with 360° cooling Temperature Max Nozzle: 290 °C (554 °F), Heatbed: 120 °C (248 °F), Chamber: 55 °C (131 °F) Controls 3.5″ Touchscreen, Automatic Bed Leveling, Prusa Connect and Mobile App support Connectivity Ethernet, Optional Wi-Fi with NFC Sensors Dual Filament Sensors, Load Cell for precise calibration, Door Sensor Printing Magnetic Heatbed, Input Shaper, Supports PLA, PETG, ABS, ASA, Flex, and more Power 240W PSU, Power Panic feature

Featured image shows the Exoskeleton of the Prusa Core One. Image via Prusa Research.