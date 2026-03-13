Prototype Integrates Bitcoin Mining ASICs into 3D Printer Bed

A mechanical engineer based in North Dakota and known online as PizzAndy has developed a prototype 3D printer that replaces conventional resistive bed heating with Bitcoin mining ASIC chips. Showcased on the Home Mining Podcast, the system embeds mining hardware beneath the print surface so that hashing activity generates heat while simultaneously mining Bitcoin. Development is published under the name Proof of Print.

PizzAndy said the concept emerged after observing that ASIC operating temperatures align with common bed requirements for materials such as PCTG, which typically prints between 75°C and 80°C. The current prototype integrates four BM1362 ASIC chips mounted under a bed measuring approximately 110 by 110 millimeters. During active printing at roughly 75°C, the system averages around 500 gigahashes per second. During initial heating cycles, output can approach one terahash per second before decreasing once the target temperature stabilizes. Hash rate can also rise when additional material mass is deposited, since added thermal load requires higher clock speeds. Rather than fixing frequency for maximum efficiency, chip clock speed is dynamically adjusted to maintain a thermal setpoint. No fan-based cooling regulates bed temperature; thermal control is achieved through frequency modulation.

GeckoScience supplied the hashboard used in the prototype, which PizzAndy removed from a coffee warmer device and modified with a custom heat sink to function as a heated bed. Mining runs on CGMiner, open source mining software, with a custom script linking the printer controller and mining controller. A graphical interface modeled after XOS was shown during the interview as a mockup. The current working system operates through command-line controls.

Future development centers on a modular architecture built around BZM2 ASIC chips awarded through a grant from 256 Foundation. Each modular tile is designed to contain 16 chips. A four-tile configuration would therefore incorporate 64 chips, significantly increasing both electrical draw and hash rate relative to the four-chip prototype. Estimated performance for a four-tile system was discussed as potentially ranging between 10 and 30 terahashes per second at operating temperatures near 75°C. PizzAndy explicitly cautioned that those figures are rough estimates, and that they remain unvalidated and still under research.

Intended deployment targets print farms rather than individual hobbyists. Print farms operate equipment continuously, making electricity consumption a central cost variable. PizzAndy stated that the system “only makes sense if you do it at scale,” since economic viability depends on cumulative mining output exceeding hardware and electricity costs over time. Buyers must assume that long-term mining yield offsets capital expenditure and operating expenses.

Voron, an open source 3D printer design project, provided the structural basis for the prototype. Mining firmware and hardware are being developed on open source stacks. Electrical design of the modular hashboard is being developed with an engineer identified online as Unknown Audi.

Commercialization strategy remains undecided. Options discussed include modular heated beds, complete printers, retrofit kits, or bulk-modified off-the-shelf machines for print farm deployment. A pre-production engineering sample of the modular system is targeted within approximately one year.

YouTube-driven consumer 3D printing demonstrates sustained thermal and production control

Consumer desktop systems have recently been used for extended full-scale fabrication under continuous operating conditions. Automotive YouTuber Mike Lake segmented the exterior of a Porsche 992 GT3 RS into printable sections and produced non-structural body panels using multiple Neptune 4 Pro fused filament fabrication printers from Elegoo, each priced at approximately AUD $549. Completion of the front clip required approximately 681 hours of print time and 19 kilograms of PETG filament, excluding roughly 100 additional hours and 5 kilograms lost to failed prints. A single front fender required 21 printed sections and 55 machine hours. Early failures included adhesion loss and warping caused by low ambient workshop temperatures. Mitigation required enclosure of the printers, manual bed leveling, and thermal parameter adjustment. Large assemblies were reinforced with fiberglass backing to achieve structural rigidity after segmentation and bonding. The project demonstrated that consumer machines can operate for hundreds of cumulative hours while maintaining dimensional control when thermal conditions are actively managed.

High-speed drone development has similarly relied on consumer 3D printing for rapid structural iteration under performance constraints. Luke Maximobell and his father reclaimed the Guinness World Record for the fastest drone with the Peregreen V4, achieving a verified two-run average of 657 kilometers per hour. The airframe was produced on Bambu Lab’s H2D dual-extruder printer using PETG, PA6-CF, and TPU for material-specific optimization. Aerodynamic refinement required computational fluid dynamics modeling and repeated physical testing. Hardware changes included upgraded T-Motor 3120 brushless motors with 900 KV windings and reduced propeller diameter to improve high-RPM efficiency. Four record-attempt runs were completed in a single testing session, with individual passes reaching 656 and 659 kilometers per hour. The project illustrates that desktop additive systems now support iterative engineering cycles involving thermal stress, aerodynamic loading, and multimaterial fabrication without reliance on industrial platforms.

Peregreen V4. Photo via Luke Maximobell.

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Featured photo shows PizzAndy Prototype. Photo via PizzAndy.