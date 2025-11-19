ProtoSoon launches online instant-quote platform to streamline 3D printing and digital manufacturing

ProtoSoon, a China-based digital manufacturing service provider founded in 2014, has launched an online 3D printing quoting and ordering platform designed to accelerate the path from prototype to production. The browser-based tool lets users upload CAD files, select from multiple additive manufacturing processes, choose materials, and receive instant pricing with lead times, aimed at cutting manual quote cycles and speeding up part delivery.

The launch builds on ProtoSoon’s existing on-demand manufacturing offering, which spans metal and polymer 3D printing, CNC machining, vacuum casting, and injection molding. The company operates more than 100 machines and positions itself as a single-source partner for customers moving from early design validation to low-volume and series production.

Plastic parts printed via ProtoSoon. Image via ProtoSoon.

Smart online 3D printing quoting and ordering

ProtoSoon’s online platform is built around a self-service workflow. Users upload 3D models, select from SLM, SLS, SLA, or MJF, pick a material, and receive automated pricing and estimated turnaround in a few clicks. According to the company, this replaces back-and-forth email quoting with a faster, more transparent process and allows engineers to iterate more quickly during design and pre-production.

Once a configuration is selected, customers can confirm their order and place it directly online. The system is integrated with ProtoSoon’s production floor so that jobs can move into manufacturing without additional manual data entry.

Metal and polymer 3D printing capabilities

On the metal side, ProtoSoon offers laser powder bed fusion with materials including 316L and 17-4PH stainless steel, Maraging steel, Titanium alloys, AlSi10Mg, Aluminum 6061, and nickel superalloys such as Inconel 718 and 625. These are targeted at applications requiring high strength, heat resistance, and complex geometries.

For polymer parts, the company provides standard and tough photoresins, high-detail and transparent resins, Somos-series materials, and engineering thermoplastics such as PA12, PA12+GF, PA6+GF, PA11, and TPU. This portfolio supports use cases ranging from visual prototypes to functional, end-use components.

Metal parts printed via ProtoSoon. Image via ProtoSoon.

Post-processing and finishing options

The platform also integrates a wide range of post-processing options that can be selected during ordering. For metal parts, ProtoSoon offers sand and glass blasting, CNC post-machining, magnetic and manual polishing, mirror finishing, heat treatment, painting, anodizing, and electroplating. For plastics, available options include vapor smoothing, polishing, painting, and physical vapor deposition (PVD)-based metallic finishes.

Beyond additive: integrated manufacturing services

ProtoSoon also provides CNC machining for tight-tolerance metal and plastic parts, vacuum casting for low-volume plastic production, and injection molding for higher-volume manufacturing. These services are described as part of the company’s wider on-demand manufacturing offering, enabling customers to access both prototyping and production-ready processes through a single supplier.

This combined model positions ProtoSoon among a group of on-demand manufacturers using instant-quote platforms and multi-process production lines to connect design teams with global manufacturing capacity. Similar approaches have been adopted by firms such as IN3DTEC, which promotes an integrated metal 3D printing and inspection service, and Xometry, whose marketplace connects buyers to a distributed supplier network via an online interface.

Global customer base

ProtoSoon reports that it serves customers in more than 80 countries, working with clients in aerospace, automotive, medical devices and consumer electronics. Its engineering team provides design-for-manufacture feedback and process selection support, helping users match applications with the right technology, material, and finishing route.

According to the company, the new instant-quote platform is intended to make this manufacturing infrastructure more accessible to international customers, particularly those seeking faster iteration between prototype and production-ready parts.

