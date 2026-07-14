Protolabs expands CNC machining and MJF 3D printing for drone manufacturing

Protolabs, a US-based digital manufacturing service provider, has expanded its CNC machining and Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printing capabilities for commercial and defense drone manufacturers. The company is targeting applications requiring rapid design changes, customized hardware, lightweight components, and low-volume production.

The expanded offering combines quick-turn CNC machining for metal and plastic parts with additional MJF production capacity. Protolabs says the machining service can deliver tighter tolerances, greater precision, and a wider range of functional and cosmetic finishes.

According to Protolabs, revenue from its drone customers has increased by more than 90% since 2023. This represents a compound annual growth rate of nearly 40%, which the company attributes to demand for rapid, on-demand production across the drone development cycle.

“In this highly competitive industry, where drone developers are innovating at the speed of software, Protolabs is uniquely positioned to help accelerate that pace,” said Suresh Krishna, President and CEO of Protolabs.

Krishna added that the company can deliver flight-ready parts “in a matter of days instead of weeks.” He also highlighted tighter CNC machining tolerances and additive manufacturing-based lightweighting as two areas supporting drone applications.

CNC milling equipment at a Protolabs manufacturing facility. Photo via Protolabs.

High-mix, low-volume drone production

Drone platforms can require frequent design iterations as manufacturers update payloads, avionics, sensors, and other hardware for different missions.

These changes may make long production runs less suitable during development or for specific drone configurations. Protolabs says its digital manufacturing model can support customers from prototyping through end-use production.

Expanded quick-turn CNC machining capabilities are intended for precision metal and plastic hardware used in high-performance drones. According to the company, parts can be produced with tighter tolerances and a broader selection of functional and cosmetic finishes, with delivery available within days.

Protolabs has not disclosed the tolerance ranges, additional machines, production volumes, or specific drone components covered by the expansion. It has also not identified the commercial or defense drone manufacturers using the service.

A CNC milling tool machines a metal component. Photo via Protolabs.

MJF capacity for lightweight drone components

Protolabs has increased its MJF 3D printing capacity through a partnership with HP Additive. The additional capacity has been tailored to the requirements of drone manufacturers.

The technology is being positioned for thin-walled and near-translucent components that must meet weight and performance requirements. Potential applications include air ducts, housings, brackets, and snap-fit enclosures.

Parts are produced using Nylon PA12. Protolabs highlights the material’s strength-to-weight ratio, impact resistance, and durability for drones operating in demanding environments, including extreme temperatures, high winds, and rugged terrain.

Supporting aerospace and defense requirements

Protolabs’ US manufacturing footprint includes facilities registered under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). The company also operates machining and 3D printing sites certified to AS9100 and ISO 9001.

The manufacturer will present its drone production capabilities at Commercial UAV Expo, taking place from September 1–3, 2026, in Las Vegas. Protolabs will exhibit at Booth 1519, where it plans to demonstrate how its digital manufacturing services can support rapid prototyping and scaled production for commercial and defense drone applications.

Why drones favor agile manufacturing

Protolabs’ expansion comes as drone manufacturers increasingly use polymer powder bed fusion for lightweight, low-volume component production. At AMAA Aerospace, Space and Defense, HP highlighted compressed design cycles, changing payload requirements, and strict weight limits as factors driving the adoption of MJF.

Examples presented at the event included Blueflite, which achieved a reported 25% weight reduction across 48 MJF components. EyeAbove also used the technology to produce a modular PA12 drone airframe with consistent 0.8 mm wall sections.

The need for rapid changes is particularly relevant in defense applications. UK contract manufacturer AMufacture recently argued that its existing MJF production capacity could absorb increases in drone demand without the lead times associated with conventional tooling. The company noted that tooling-free production allows design changes to be introduced without retooling, citing the continuous modification of drones in Ukraine in response to changing countermeasures.

For Protolabs, the opportunity is therefore not limited to producing lighter components. Combining MJF with quick-turn CNC machining could allow drone developers to revise polymer and precision metal parts while moving from prototypes into low-volume production.

The company has not disclosed whether its expanded capacity is supporting any specific qualified drone platforms or defense programs.

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Feature image shows CNC milling equipment at a Protolabs manufacturing facility. Photo via Protolabs.