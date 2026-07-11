Protolabs Adds New Resin to Its Hi-Speed SLA Lineup on Axtra3D’s Lumia X1

Digital manufacturing provider Protolabs has begun offering Medical White (MED-WHT 10), a biocompatible photopolymer, through its on-demand production services. The resin runs on Axtra3D‘s Lumia X1, a Hi-Speed SLA system built around the company’s Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) process, making it the fifth production-ready material in Protolabs’ Lumia X1 lineup.

The launch comes as Protolabs operates three Lumia X1 units to serve orders spanning industrial and healthcare work. According to both firms, the arrangement goes further than a typical equipment sale: engineering teams on each side pinpoint promising applications together, choose candidate resins from Axtra3D’s network of material suppliers, and then validate the full production workflow before anything reaches a customer.

“The addition of Medical White reflects our continued commitment to providing customers with production-ready materials that solve real manufacturing challenges,” said 3D Printing Director of Manufacturing Operations Kenny Capps. “Our collaboration with Axtra3D has enabled us to rapidly expand our Advanced Photopolymers offering with qualified materials that allow customers to confidently move from prototype to end-use production.”

Medical White. Photo via Protolabs.

What the New Material Brings to Regulated Applications

Medical White targets parts where biocompatibility, sterilization compatibility, dimensional stability, and a clean visual finish are non-negotiable. The resin meets ISO 10993-5 requirements for cytotoxicity as well as ISO 10993-10 standards covering sensitization and irritation, positioning it for regulated end-use production rather than prototyping alone.

Suggested use cases range from surgical guides, splints, and diagnostic components to anatomical models, dental parts, and electronics or industrial hardware that must hold tight tolerances under heat. Performance claims for the material include fine feature reproduction, accuracy that stays true to the original CAD geometry, smooth surfaces suited to presentation models, and resistance to elevated temperatures. Paired with the throughput of the HPS process, the companies say the combination supports commercial-scale output without sacrificing part detail.

“This launch is an excellent example of how our Axtra Solutions business model delivers value,” said Rajeev Kulkarni, Chief Strategy Officer at Axtra3D. “Our philosophy has to work with leading material innovators across the industry, selecting the best resin for each application and then partnering closely with both the material supplier and the customer to fully qualify that solution on the Lumia X1. Protolabs has become an outstanding example of how this collaborative approach accelerates adoption of additive manufacturing into production.”

Medical White (MED-WHT 10), a biocompatible photopolymer. Photo via Protolabs.

Qualified Material Ecosystems as a Route to Production AM

The Medical White launch reflects Axtra3D’s broader go-to-market strategy. Instead of primarily developing chemistry in-house, the company largely sources resins from partners and qualifies each as a validated workflow under its Axtra Solutions model.

Similar validation-driven material strategies have become common across resin 3D printing. Nexa3D and Henkel co-developed xMED412, a medical-grade photopolymer based on Loctite MED412, with jointly tested workflows designed to preserve the material’s biocompatibility credentials on the NXE400 printer.

Netherlands-based Liqcreate took an open-platform route with Bio-Med Clear, a resin passing non-cytotoxicity, non-sensitization, and non-irritation tests that is validated for autoclave sterilization, provided users follow the company’s prescribed post-processing workflow.

Across these efforts, the pattern is consistent: material makers, printer OEMs, and service providers increasingly ship complete, pre-qualified workflows rather than standalone resins, because medical customers buy predictability, not just chemistry.

For Axtra3D and Protolabs, Medical White extends a partnership built on exactly that logic. Qualified workflows, not new machines, are now the growth engine.

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Featured image shows Medical White. Photo via Protolabs.