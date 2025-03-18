Proto21 & MYATA Set Guinness World Record for World’s Largest 3D Printed Structure

UAE-based additive manufacturer Proto21 3D Printing LLC, in collaboration with Dubai’s 3D-printed design restaurant MYATA Platinum, has set a Guinness World Record for the largest 3D printed structure by volume, measuring 13.75 m³. Officially recognized on February 25, 2025, the structure is located at MYATA Platinum Restaurant in Dubai.

“This world record is not only a milestone in Proto21’s growth but also an important step in the evolution of 3D printing technology,” said Pir Arkam, CEO of Proto21, emphasizing how the project demonstrates 3D printing’s ability to create complex, seamless structures beyond traditional construction methods.

3D Illustration of The World’s Largest 3D Printed Structure. Photo via: Proto21

MYATA’s 3D Printed Features

MYATA spans 100 sqm and includes an entrance area, cave, and wall facades, all forming a unified structure. The structure measures 15.73 meters in length, 6.78 meters in width, and features an 8.6-meter staircase facade. The design incorporates 23 large 3D-printed elements, including VIP rooms, counters, planters, and exterior facades, with one element holding the world record.

The design draws inspiration from canyon landscapes, with each element manually modeled in Blender to create distinctive sedimentary patterns. Arkam emphasized the complexity of the project, noting, “92% of the pieces are one-of-a-kind, which means almost no repeats. It’s not something you can achieve with traditional manufacturing.”

Soft amber lighting illuminates the space from various corners, creating a sunset effect that highlights the canyon’s topography, tables, and bar counters. The primary lighting is enhanced with artistic effects, some emphasizing the steam from a hookah and others producing a hypnotic halo effect. Arkam explained that visitors cannot see the interior from the facade or entrance hall, requiring them to enter to fully experience the space.

3D Printing Process and Execution

Proto21’s 3D Printing Farm, equipped with 150 FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) machines, produced the structure using a coordinated network of printers to optimize workflow and material usage. The project took more than six months to complete, with Proto21’s additive manufacturing technologies—FDM, SLA, and LfAM—operating continuously for three months. The farm utilized machines from Prusa, Bambu Labs, and a fleet of KING SLA machines, alongside the CARACOL Heron LfAM 3D Printing Robotic Arm.

The project covered 1,190 sqm of 3D printed area, 38 cubic meters of printed volume, and involved more than 21,700 individual parts produced across 158 3D printers. In total, the project required over 160,000 hours of 3D printing and 10.2 tons of material.

Arkam explained that due to high demand, suppliers had to pause other orders to meet the project’s material requirements. “Our initial estimations of time and scale were incorrect. We ran short of timelines, 3D printers, and materials… I contacted every supplier in the UAE and purchased all available stock of materials and machines to meet the demands of this project,” Arkam said.

Inside MYATA Platinum Dubai. Photo via: Proto21

Dubai’s 3D Printing Strategy

In April 2016, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed launched the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy, with the goal of positioning the UAE as a global leader in additive manufacturing by 2030. Arkam explained that Proto21’s project aligns with this government vision, driving advancements in industrial and sustainable tech solutions.

“This is a project that redefines what’s possible with 3D printing technology, proving that it’s no longer just experimental but a scalable solution for commercial applications. The question isn’t if 3D printing will reshape architecture, it’s how soon. And with pioneers like Proto21 leading the charge, that future might be closer than we think,” stated the company.

Developments in Construction 3D Printing

This month, London-based architecture studio DA BUREAU also unveiled what is described as the world’s largest 3D printed restaurant interior at MYATA Platinum Lounge, a hookah lounge with a restaurant and bar in Dubai’s City Walk. The 3D printed house includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a dining room, and a study, integrating Xiaomi’s Mobile X AIOT products such as smart vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and cameras.

Beyond Dubai, additive manufacturing for construction is expanding worldwide. 3D concrete printer provider CyBe Construction and the South African Housing & Infrastructure Fund (SAHIF) are using 3D printing to address South Africa’s housing shortages. The two partners aim to 3D print sustainable, affordable homes to meet the demand for cost-effective housing, supporting the United Nations’ goal of providing safe and accessible housing for all by 2030. In South Africa, where the housing backlog exceeds 2.3 million affordable homes, additive manufacturing has the potential to revolutionize the construction industry.

