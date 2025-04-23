PROTEOR Targets Next-Gen O&P Manufacturing with Filament Innovations Acquisition

French medical device company PROTEOR has acquired Filament Innovations, a company specializing in 3D printing technologies for the orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) industry. The acquisition broadens PROTEOR’s digital solutions portfolio to include scanning, rectification, and 3D printing tools, supporting the development of customized medical device solutions.

Man jumping with a 3D prosthesis. Photo PROTEOR.

Filament Innovations: Areas of Focus and Key Collaborations

Filament Innovations operates primarily in two areas: 3D printing technology and printing materials. The company focuses on extrusion-based, high-speed 3D printing with carbon-filled materials. Its ICARUS 3D printer is used in clinical settings for applications such as producing definitive sockets. In addition, the company manufactures a variety of printing materials, including pellets and filaments made from PETG, TPU, and CPX-Kyrion MAX.

In 2024, Filament Innovations collaborated with Dyze Design, a manufacturer of high-performance, pellet-based extrusion systems, to integrate the Aurora motion control system into its platforms. Aurora was developed to streamline professional and industrial 3D printing workflows by generating detailed validation reports and providing more user-friendly interfaces. The system addresses key operational challenges and improves production efficiency for both manufacturers and end users.

Industry-Wide Momentum in Digital O&P Solutions

The PROTEOR–Filament Innovations deal is one of several strategic moves in the growing digital O&P sector. In early 2024, Qwadra—the digital arm of Eqwal and a global provider of digital O&P solutions—entered a strategic partnership with Danish company Create it REAL, a developer of advanced 3D printing technologies. The collaboration integrates Create it REAL’s patented Programmable Foam technology into Qwadra’s Sona Flex and Sona Edge 3D printers. The development is intended to enhance the ability of clinicians to produce orthopedic devices with improved precision, speed, and material efficiency.

Earlier, in 2019, PVA—a global supplier of fluid dispensing and conformal coating systems—acquired Create Orthotics & Prosthetics, a New York-based provider of 3D printed O&P devices. The acquisition led to the formation of PVA’s Medical Device Division, expanding the company’s reach beyond electronics assembly into healthcare applications.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows man jumping with a 3D prosthesis. Photo PROTEOR.