PROTEOR Partners with Ukrainian and Global Organizations to Advance 3D Printed Prosthetics

PROTEOR, a company specializing in prosthetic innovation and 3D printing for the orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) sector, has announced a collaboration with Mariia Yelizarova, Head of Operational Excellence at TrainAI (RWS), along with One World Strong and Unbroken Ukraine. The partnership aims to expand access to prosthetic care for veterans and civilians in Ukraine who have lost limbs as a result of the ongoing war.

The initiative, led by Dr. Mike Gorski, General Manager of PROTEOR Print, and Yelizarova, seeks to bring advanced 3D printing systems to local rehabilitation centers. These printers are designed to produce definitive prosthetic components directly on-site, reducing reliance on external manufacturing and speeding up delivery times.

Mariia Yelizarova and Mike Gorski. Photo via PROTEOR.

“This collaboration with PROTEOR is truly transformative for Ukraine. Their support is helping us deliver high-quality, 3D printed prosthetics to both veterans and civilians impacted by the war—quickly, efficiently, and with exceptional care,” said Yelizarova. “Together, we’re not just restoring mobility; we’re restoring hope and dignity to those who need it most.”

Localized 3D Printing for Faster Rehabilitation

Traditional prosthetic manufacturing can be costly and time-consuming. Using PROTEOR Print’s technology, a below-knee preparatory socket can be produced in approximately 90 minutes, while a definitive socket can be printed within two to six hours using the company’s CPX-KyronMAX material. The filament-based process developed by PROTEOR Print is currently the only one certified under ISO-10328 standards for definitive lower-limb 3D printing, ensuring safety and reliability.

Localized production aims to eliminate logistical delays and enable frontline rehabilitation clinics to serve more patients efficiently. According to Dr. Gorski, “At PROTEOR, we believe innovation has no borders. Partnering with our colleagues in Ukraine to create 3D printed sockets for veterans is about more than technology—it’s about restoring confidence, mobility, and dignity to those who have sacrificed so much. This collaboration with Unbroken Ukraine and One World Strong underscores our commitment to using cutting-edge innovation to serve those in need.”

Man jumping with a 3D prosthesis. Photo PROTEOR.

Partnership Goals and Funding

The collaboration involves a shared effort: One World Strong Foundation is coordinating international fundraising and logistics, Unbroken Ukraine is managing clinical training and local implementation through the Unbroken Lviv Hospital, and PROTEOR Print is providing the 3D printing hardware, materials, and technical expertise.

The coalition aims to raise at least $150,000 USD by the end of 2025 to fund the purchase, transport, and maintenance of 3D printers and related materials across Ukraine. As part of the initiative, PROTEOR will contribute one complete 3D printing system valued at $25,000, along with materials for every additional printer funded, and will cover travel and training expenses for a one-week clinical program in Lviv.

Man customizing a 3D prosthesis. Photo: PROTEOR.

Advances in 3D Prosthetics

PROTEOR’s collaboration reflects a global push to enhance prosthetic care through 3D printing, with researchers and companies developing solutions that bring both speed and precision to rehabilitation.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University (JHU), Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), developed a prosthetic hand designed to mimic the human touch. Led by JHU biomedical engineering professor Nitish Thakor, and biomedical engineer Sriramana Sankar, this development is expected to improve prosthetic solutions for individuals with hand loss and refine how robotic arms interact with physical environments. The work was supported by funding from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) through the Orthotics and Prosthetics Outcomes Research Program and the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Meanwhile, prosthetic 3D printing firm Open Bionics delivered its advanced Hero Arm prostheses to a medical facility in Germany, aiding Ukrainian soldiers injured by landmine explosions. Equipped with forearm-activated sensors, the Hero Arm allowed precise control over its movable thumb and fingers, providing significantly better grasping capability than traditional prosthetics. One of the recipients, Vitalii Ivashchuk, described feeling pleasantly surprised by how functional and natural the prosthesis felt, noting it exceeded his expectations. Coordinated by Ukraine’s Superhumans Foundation with support from Mastercard, this initiative aimed to expand prosthetic and rehabilitation services in Ukraine.

Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the Expert Committee for our 2025 3DPI Awards, launching later this summer.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Image featured shows Man jumping with a 3D prosthesis. Photo PROTEOR