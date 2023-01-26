Promoting STEM confidence in classrooms with 3DPrinterOS’ TinkerCAD integration

US-based software companies 3D Control Systems and Autodesk had previously introduced platforms named 3DPrinterOS and TinkerCAD respectively. Now, the companies have announced an upgrade by combining both platforms.

The 3DPrinterOS platform is intended for educational institutions, businesses, and OEMs to oversee 3D printers and users. TinkerCAD, on the other hand, is a free online app for 3D design, coding, and electronics. Students benefit from this integration which offers a fluid workflow enabling them to submit all of their 3D print jobs to the 3D printers using Google Chrome or Safari.

“You can be in your dorm room, or you can be in Africa, but as long as you have an internet connection, you can upload your file. You could be on spring break in Florida, send your file, and when you get back to Lehigh on Monday you can walk in and pick it up,” said Brian Slocum, Managing Director of The Wilbur Powerhouse, Lehigh University.

How will the educational sector benefit from this upgrade?

The software allows for continuous printing and makes sure that users do not damage initial print jobs. Institutes can expand their 3D printer fleet. They are able to oversee and monitor huge numbers of printers and users. This software includes data and reporting options which assist institutes in analyzing users and 3D printers for productivity, efficiency, and innovation.

The upgrade improves the utilization of the existing 3D printer farm. It also aids in the management of users’ workflow and permissions. Files and 3D printers can be shared among users in groups. Customers can manage their 3D printer fleet via a browser. This upgrade also includes cloud slicer and toolpath viewer options.

The simple cloud OS platform halts industry fragmentation by assisting most 3D printers, as opposed to customers who are pressured to use dissimilar software from every manufacturer. According to the company, this decentralized platform has developed over 2,000,000 parts in over 130 countries over nearly a “millennium” of 3D printing time.

Yale University, Rice University, Lehigh University, MIT University, and more are some of the institutes that have employed the 3DPrinterOS platform.

Scaling additive manufacturing with cloud-based 3D software

Previously, Barcelona-based 3D printer manufacturer BCN3D introduced a Cloud platform. This novel web-based platform, which is designed to replace the company’s old Cloud software, is built on the core technology of AstroPrint, a software firm procured by BCN3D in July 2021. BCN3D clients will be able to simplify their 3D printing workflow processes and scale their operations with real-time fleet management, remote build monitoring, improved team collaboration, and more with this release.

Furthermore, California-based capture technology company Matterport introduced a cloud-based software system that converts panoramic imagery and 3D scans into 3D models of built spaces. To develop the digitized surroundings, the Matterport Cloud 3.0 platform employs proprietary AI-powered image-processing technology called Cortex and supports 360° cameras. RJ Pittman, CEO of Matterport said, “We are taking an important step in our evolution to better serve new and existing customers and partners with more choices to get started and grow with 3D capture.”

