Prolay unveils its new PROLAY 7Q 3D printer at Formnext 2023: Technical specifications and pricing

Polish-Swiss 3D printing company Prolay has launched its new industrial 3D printer, dubbed PROLAY 7Q, at Formnext 2023.

Operating on Progressive Layer Thickness Manufacturing (PLTM) technology, a variant of the commonly used FDM/FFF method, the PROLAY 7Q aims to bring advancements to 3D printing. Distinguished by its progressive layer thickness, the system ensures the retention of high-resolution surface finishes while preserving both efficiency and durability. The PROLAY 7Q can accelerate the production of components, ranging from 1.5 to 5 times faster compared to conventional additive manufacturing methods, contingent upon the specific geometry of the part.

The PROLAY 7Q industrial 3D printer at Formnext 2023. Photo via Prolay.

Advanced multi-material 3D printing with Prolay 7Q

Working under BIBUS MENOS, deeply involved in 3D printing in Poland since 2005, Prolay leverages its affiliation as part of the BIBUS AG holding. This strategic alliance, spanning over thirty European and Asian countries, enables Prolay to tap into the extensive experience and multicultural proficiency of the BIBUS Group.

The PROLAY 7Q boasts a substantial build area of 725 x 450 x 500 mm, enabling simultaneous production of large or multiple smaller components. With a maximum chamber temperature of 190°C, it effectively handles high-temperature plastics. Equipped with four printing heads and an extruder reaching 400°C, the 3D printer ensures compatibility with various commercial substances. Flexibility is enhanced with layer height options from 0.12 to 0.92 mm, allowing users to balance speed and finish quality. The PROLAY 7Q accommodates a range of materials, spanning ABS, ABS-CF, PC, PC-CF, and PC-ABS.

The PROLAY 7Q stands out for its ability to mix three different materials in a single process, creating composite configurations and enabling the production of thin layers of fiber-reinforced materials. For instance, it can print a PC shape at a 0.1 layer thickness and then incorporate carbon fiber filament. The development of the PROLAY 7Q and PLTM technology began in 2017 as part of the project “Development of a Faster 3D Printing Method.” Supported by the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund under the Intelligent Development Program 2014–2020, the project underscores collaborative efforts to advance additive manufacturing technology.

Technical specifications of PROLAY 7Q 3D printer

Customers can request a quote from Prolay to know more about PROLAY 7Q and its pricing.

3D printing technology PLTM technology Build volume 725 x 450 x 500 mm Chamber temperature Up to 190°C Number of printheads with tip diameter 4 printheads, 0.2 – 0.6 mm Printhead temperature Up to 400°C Layer Height 0.05 to 1.6 mm Linear motors max velocity Up to 600 mm/s Filaments ABS, ABS-CF, PC, PC-CF, PC-ABS and others Dimensions 2685 x 1887 x 1334 mm Weight ~1850 kg Power requirements 230 [VAC] (3 phases), 16 [A], max. power consumption 12 [kW] Compressed air supply Yes, 6 [bar] Communication WiFi, Ethernet Software PROLAY3D Supported formats STL System requirements Windows, Linux Compliances SIL 3, CE, 2006/42/WE

