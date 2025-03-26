Project Nexus: £1.9 Million Collaboration for Developing Eco-Friendly Bioprocessing Materials

Innovate UK (IUK) has announced Project Nexus, a £1.9 million collaboration between industry and academia aimed at advancing sustainable bioprocessing materials. This initiative brings together Photocentric, Sartorius, Metamorphic, CPI, the University of Sheffield, and Imperial College London, with the goal of developing bio-based materials for single-use technologies (SUTs), such as bioreactors. The project aims to create a more sustainable, circular alternative to single-use bioreactors, preserving the flexibility of disposable systems while improving their end-of-life management.

“The goals at the heart of the Nexus project go beyond enabling current applications; they also help us meet future responsibilities through the development of sustainable material formulations. Sartorius is thrilled to work alongside such an incredible consortium of partners to turn this vision into reality,” said Jeremy Pullin, Head of AM & Manufacturing Technology at Sartorius.

CAD rendering of a 3D-printed spectroscopic media sensor for continuous bioreactor monitoring. Photo via Photocentric.

Project Nexus: Advancing Sustainable Single-Use Technologies

Single-use technologies (SUTs) offer significant advantages, including rapid deployment, adaptable process configurations, and reduced consumption of critical resources such as water, electricity, and chemicals. However, their use also generates plastic waste, which has prompted discussions about environmental impact. Project Nexus seeks to explore the potential of integrating sustainable, bio-based materials into additive manufacturing processes. By assessing these alternatives, the project aims to evaluate ways to reduce plastic waste, improve recyclability, and support circular economy principles. This approach seeks to balance the operational benefits of SUTs with considerations for long-term sustainability.

A key aspect of the initiative is Photocentric’s JENI, an automated digital mass manufacturing platform. Project Nexus aims to address existing challenges and improve sustainability by using advanced 3D printing technology and newly developed eco-friendly, bio-based resins to create thermosets that can be autoclaved for reuse. This approach promotes greater circularity and supports government objectives for waste reduction and sustainable manufacturing

Photocentric’s JENI. Photo via Photocentric.

“By developing a high-performance, bio-based resin for bioreactors, we are enabling a more sustainable future for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Our focus on circularity and end-of-life solutions ensures meaningful progress toward net-zero goals,” said Tony Jackson, Director of Formulation at CPI.

The bioreactors created through this initiative will be evaluated for pharmaceutical R&D and point-of-care manufacturing, with potential applications in industrial biotechnology for green chemical production. Additionally, the project will assess the technical, economic, and environmental impacts of these innovations to promote broader adoption of sustainable biomanufacturing practices.

Advancements in Bio-based 3D Printing Research

In recent developments, researchers from the University of Washington (UW) have introduced a new approach to bio-based 3D printing, focusing on mycelium-based biocomposites. Led by Danli Luo, along with Junchao Yang and Nadya Peek, this breakthrough circumvents the need for traditional molds by utilizing Mycofluid, a specialized 3D-printable paste, and Fungibot, a custom-built 3D printing system. The process also includes an incubation phase, allowing mycelium to grow within the printed structures, offering a sustainable, mold-free method for biocomposite production.

Other institutions have also made strides in bio-based 3D printing, including Vilnius University and Kaunas University of Technology. Researchers at these institutions developed a recyclable bio-resin made from soybeans for Optical 3D Printing (O3P). This innovative resin meets the technological and functional standards of traditional 3D printing polymers while offering greater biocompatibility and cost-effectiveness. By incorporating soybean extracts, the resin not only promotes small-batch production but also aims to reduce the dependency on non-recyclable, petroleum-based photopolymers, advancing the push for more sustainable 3D printing solutions.

