Project DIAMOnD Launches Marketplace to Expand Distributed 3D Printing in Michigan

Project DIAMOnD, a 3D printing network led by technology accelerator Automation Alley and funded by Oakland County, has launched a new marketplace for additive manufacturing. The platform allows companies to submit jobs that are produced collaboratively by small manufacturers across Michigan, with secure transactions and protection of intellectual property.

Oakland County announces awards for the second phase of the world’s largest 3D printing network. Image via Project Diamond.

Jobs are allocated among the participating manufacturers, and costs and payments are divided so that each contributing company receives its fair share. Manufacturers can join the network to receive a 3D printer and training, while companies needing large-scale production can contact Project DIAMOnD directly.

Since its 2020 launch, Project DIAMOnD has produced over 50,000 3D printed parts. Initially supported through CARES Act funding, the initiative provided equipment and training to more than 500 small manufacturers, technology firms, and engineering companies in Oakland County. These participants have used the network to produce prototypes, end-use parts, and urgent production runs.

“These accomplishments demonstrate the incredible potential of distributed manufacturing to strengthen supply chains, foster innovation and keep production local,” said Pavan Muzumdar, CEO of Project DIAMOnD and COO of Automation Alley. “With the marketplace, we’ve created a mechanism for companies to access advanced additive manufacturing without having to own the equipment themselves. Designers don’t even need a printer to benefit. They can simply submit their designs, have them produced securely across the network and know their intellectual property is protected. This is how small businesses transform the way manufacturing happens in Michigan.”

The initiative has received support from Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the executives of Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties, highlighting its role in strengthening Michigan’s manufacturing sector.

Marketplaces Boosting Local and Global Manufacturing Hubs

Project DIAMOnD’s new marketplace reflects a growing global trend toward digital platforms that connect manufacturers, engineers, and designers through secure, data-driven networks.

In September, Shanghai-based Haizol Marketplace launched as a platform for engineers and procurement teams sourcing custom parts in CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, and casting. Instead of relying on traditional supplier searches, buyers upload part drawings, tolerances, and delivery timelines. Haizol’s system then scans a network of over 700,000 verified Chinese factories, automatically inviting the most technically capable suppliers to quote. The matching process uses data on equipment, certifications, inspection procedures, and production history—helping reduce inefficiencies in global sourcing.

Likewise, in 2021, startup Jiga, backed by Y Combinator, launched a digital manufacturing marketplace designed to produce and ship parts up to three times faster than in-house operations. Offering 3D printing, CNC machining, and sheet metal fabrication, Jiga positions itself as a flexible alternative to conventional machine shops, helping businesses minimize supply chain disruptions in the post-pandemic manufacturing landscape.

