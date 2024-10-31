Prodways New DENTAL PRO Series: Technical Specifications and Pricing

French 3D printer developer Prodways has launched its latest 3D printer range, the DENTAL PRO Series, tailored for modern dental laboratories.

Equipped with Prodways’ patented MovingLight top-down DLP technology, the DENTAL PRO Series offers enhanced productivity, precision, and versatility across various dental applications, including orthodontics and implantology models. According to the company, this series aims to meet rising industry demands for speed, accuracy, and quality in dental modeling.

“Our new dental 3D printers are a revolutionary solution for dental labs,” said Vincent Icart, CTO and COO of Prodways Machines. “They are designed to handle the increasing complexity of dental applications while delivering faster production times and superior precision. This solution is tailored specifically for dental labs that demand both efficiency and high quality in their output.”

Prodways DENTAL PRO Series. Image via Prodways.

Key features of the Dental Pro Series

Each DENTAL PRO printer operates at a resolution of 600 DPI and 42 μm per pixel, allowing it to capture fine details within every model layer. This high-resolution output ensures that even complex dental models, such as intricate prosthetics, achieve the precision required for professional dental applications.

With the capacity to produce up to 72 denture bases or 55 aligner models in a single print run, and a build platform of up to 300 x 445 mm, the 3D printer is designed for high-efficiency production without compromising accuracy, supporting labs in increasing output to meet demands.

This series also includes preprogrammed settings for different applications, enabling quick transitions between model types such as aligner models, denture bases, crowns, bridges, and custom trays. This flexibility streamlines workflows and maximizes equipment utilization, supporting labs in delivering a variety of dental models tailored to client needs.

Supported by extensive research and rigorous testing, Prodways’ DENTAL PRO Series is built with robust construction to support long-term use in demanding, high-volume production environments. Designed specifically for dental workflows, this series aims to provide consistency and reliability, helping laboratories uphold high-quality standards across applications.

3D printed dental model. Photo via Prodways.

Technical specifications and pricing

With pricing currently undisclosed, interested customers can request a quote directly from Prodways to learn more about available configurations and costs.

Specifications Dental Pro 10 Dental Pro 20 Dental Pro 100 Dental Pro 200 Number of DLP Heads 1 2 (up to 40% faster) 1 2 (up to 40% faster) Technology UV-LED DLP, 385 nm wavelength UV-LED DLP, 385 nm wavelength UV-LED DLP, 405 nm wavelength UV-LED DLP, 405 nm wavelength Applications All Dental Applications: aligner models, orthodontics & implantology models, dentures, crown & bridge models, trays only on DENTAL PRO 100 & 200 Materials Qualified Absolute Aligner, Provivic Denture Base, PLASTCure Model 300/310/320

(Non exhaustive list) Light Power 90 mW/cm² Max. Build envelope size

(L x W x H) 300 x 445 x 350 mm.

Customizable configuration possible based on needs Native pixel size (X, Y) 42 μm (0.0016 inches) Layer thickness 50-175 µm / 0.001 to 0.006 Inches Platform type Granite, perforated, or metal platform Printer size

(L x W x H) 855 x 1100 x 1780 mm / 33.7 x 433 x 70.1 inches Weight 510 Kg / 1125 lbs Power requirements 210-240 VAC, 8-12A, 50/60 Hz

Want to share insights on key industry trends and the future of 3D printing? Register now to be included in the 2025 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Prodways DENTAL PRO Series. Image via Prodways.