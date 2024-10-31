3D Printers

Prodways New DENTAL PRO Series: Technical Specifications and Pricing

French 3D printer developer Prodways has launched its latest 3D printer range, the DENTAL PRO Series, tailored for modern dental laboratories. 

Equipped with Prodways’ patented MovingLight top-down DLP technology, the DENTAL PRO Series offers enhanced productivity, precision, and versatility across various dental applications, including orthodontics and implantology models. According to the company, this series aims to meet rising industry demands for speed, accuracy, and quality in dental modeling.

“Our new dental 3D printers are a revolutionary solution for dental labs,” said Vincent Icart, CTO and COO of Prodways Machines. “They are designed to handle the increasing complexity of dental applications while delivering faster production times and superior precision. This solution is tailored specifically for dental labs that demand both efficiency and high quality in their output.”

Prodways DENTAL PRO Series. Image via Prodways.
Prodways DENTAL PRO Series. Image via Prodways.

Key features of the Dental Pro Series

Each DENTAL PRO printer operates at a resolution of 600 DPI and 42 μm per pixel, allowing it to capture fine details within every model layer. This high-resolution output ensures that even complex dental models, such as intricate prosthetics, achieve the precision required for professional dental applications. 

With the capacity to produce up to 72 denture bases or 55 aligner models in a single print run, and a build platform of up to 300 x 445 mm, the 3D printer is designed for high-efficiency production without compromising accuracy, supporting labs in increasing output to meet demands.

This series also includes preprogrammed settings for different applications, enabling quick transitions between model types such as aligner models, denture bases, crowns, bridges, and custom trays. This flexibility streamlines workflows and maximizes equipment utilization, supporting labs in delivering a variety of dental models tailored to client needs.

Supported by extensive research and rigorous testing, Prodways’ DENTAL PRO Series is built with robust construction to support long-term use in demanding, high-volume production environments. Designed specifically for dental workflows, this series aims to provide consistency and reliability, helping laboratories uphold high-quality standards across applications.

3D printed dental model. Photo via Prodways.
3D printed dental model. Photo via Prodways.

Technical specifications and pricing

With pricing currently undisclosed, interested customers can request a quote directly from Prodways to learn more about available configurations and costs.

SpecificationsDental Pro 10Dental Pro 20Dental Pro 100Dental Pro 200
Number of DLP Heads12 (up to 40% faster)12 (up to 40% faster)
TechnologyUV-LED DLP, 385 nm wavelengthUV-LED DLP, 385 nm wavelengthUV-LED DLP, 405 nm wavelengthUV-LED DLP, 405 nm wavelength
ApplicationsAll Dental Applications: aligner models, orthodontics & implantology models, dentures, crown & bridge models, trays only on DENTAL PRO 100 & 200
Materials QualifiedAbsolute Aligner, Provivic Denture Base, PLASTCure Model 300/310/320
(Non exhaustive list)
Light Power90 mW/cm²
Max. Build envelope size 
(L x W x H)		300 x 445 x 350 mm.
Customizable configuration possible based on needs
Native pixel size (X, Y)42 μm (0.0016 inches)
Layer thickness50-175 µm / 0.001 to 0.006 Inches
Platform typeGranite, perforated, or metal platform
Printer size 
(L x W x H)		855 x 1100 x 1780 mm / 33.7 x 433 x 70.1 inches
Weight510 Kg / 1125 lbs
Power requirements210-240 VAC, 8-12A, 50/60 Hz

Want to share insights on key industry trends and the future of 3D printing? Register now to be included in the 2025 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Prodways DENTAL PRO Series. Image via Prodways.

Ada Shaikhnag
Ada Shaikhnag

With a background in journalism, Ada has a keen interest in frontier technology and its application in the wider world. Ada reports on aspects of 3D printing ranging from aerospace and automotive to medical and dental.

More on this topicSolukon Launches SFM-AT1500-S Depowdering System for Heavy-Duty 3D Printing
No Newer Articles

© Copyright 2017 | All Rights Reserved | 3D Printing Industry