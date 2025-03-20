Prodways Machines’ DENTAL PRO Automated Line for better dental efficiency

French 3D printer developer Prodways Machines is introducing the DENTAL PRO Automated Line, a system designed to bring full automation to dental laboratories and aligner manufacturers.

The company will showcase it at the International Dental Show (IDS) 2025 in Cologne from March 25-29. Built for continuous, hands-free production, the system aims to make workflows smoother and more efficient while reducing the need for manual intervention.

Prodways describes the DENTAL PRO Automated Line as a fully automated industrial 3D printing solution specifically designed for dental applications. The company emphasizes that the system has undergone extensive research and testing to ensure reliability.

By combining automation with high-precision 3D printing, it aims to increase efficiency, lower labor costs, and streamline workflow management for dental labs looking to expand their operations.

“The Dental Pro Automated Lines represent a major leap forward in production efficiency for dental laboratories,” says Vincent Icart, CTO-COO of Prodways Machines. “By integrating advanced 3D printing with automated platform handling, we are eliminating bottlenecks and maximizing throughput, allowing labs to focus on precision, quality, and scalability rather than manual operations.”

DENTAL PRO 200 – Automated Line. Image via Prodways.

High-throughput dental production

At the core of the system is a rotating four-tray setup that keeps production running with minimal oversight. Designed for high-throughput manufacturing, it ensures consistent, repeatable results with each cycle. The automated loading and unloading mechanism allows for zero-touch production, so technicians can focus on other tasks rather than manually handling prints.

According to Prodways, the system can produce up to 220 aligner models in just four hours, offering a faster and more reliable alternative to traditional workflows. Real-time monitoring and remote access give laboratories full control over production while reducing errors and inefficiencies.

The DENTAL PRO Automated Line builds on the company’s Dental Pro 3D Printer Range, integrating automated platform handling with Prodways’ MOVINGLight Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology. This setup allows for non-stop production, making it a suitable choice for labs looking to scale up without sacrificing quality.

To ensure precision, the system prints at a 42μm per pixel resolution, allowing for highly detailed models. The automatic loader keeps production moving without operator intervention, while the 300 x 445 mm build platform supports batch production of multiple models at once.

Each cycle can produce 72 denture bases or 55 aligner models, making it a flexible option for labs of all sizes. With real-time monitoring and remote access, users can keep track of production from anywhere.

Automation in dental 3D printing

As automation continues to reshape dental 3D printing, other industry players are also introducing solutions aimed at improving efficiency and scalability.

Recently, it was announced that Carbon is set to introduce automation-driven solutions to improve dental lab efficiency. at IDS 2025. New features in the Automatic Operation (AO) Suite and the unveiling of Lucentra, a system for clear aligner production, will take center stage.

Designed to streamline workflow, the AO Suite includes tools like AO Backpack, Automatic Print Preparation (APP), Parts Retrieval Basket, and AO Polishing Cassette, reducing manual effort in pre-print, post-print, and polishing processes. Additionally, Lucentra enhances aligner production by delivering smoother printed models for improved clarity. These developments are expected to support scalable, high-throughput dental manufacturing while maintaining precision and efficiency.

Lucentra solution. Photo via: Carbon

A few days back, automated, all-in-one chairside 3D printing specialist Zylo3D and CAD-Ray partnered to introduce a streamlined 3D printing solution for dental professionals, combining Zylo3D’s AI-driven automation with CAD-Ray’s expertise in digital scanning and affordability. By simplifying the production of dental restorations, nightguards, and models, the system removes many of the challenges associated with traditional 3D printing workflows.

According to the company, the automated processes reduce manual effort, while the cost-effective scanning technology makes advanced digital dentistry more accessible. With a focus on efficiency and precision, the collaboration aims to help professionals integrate high-quality 3D printing into their practices with fewer barriers and a more seamless workflow.

