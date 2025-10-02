Procurement Priorities Are Changing, New Haizol 2025 Survey Reveals

China’s role in global manufacturing has long been defined by scale, but the rules of procurement are shifting. Faster cycles, smaller batches, and an emphasis on emerging technologies are reshaping how companies source components.

That was the message coming out of Shanghai this summer, where online custom manufacturing marketplace Haizol Marketplace convened its eighth Supplier Discovery and Sourcing Breakthrough Conference and released the findings of its 2025 Custom Parts and Components Sourcing Survey.

The survey provides a close look at the pressures and opportunities shaping procurement. More than 220 procurement representatives and 1,054 factory delegates contributed through questionnaires and interviews, with support from the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce and the Xuhui District People’s Government.

What emerged was a clear picture of buyers searching for speed and specialization, and of Chinese suppliers needing to adapt in order to stay visible.

An operator works beside industrial equipment on a Chinese factory floor. Photo via Haizol.

China’s manufacturing backbone

At the center of this story are China’s small and medium-sized manufacturers. Numbering more than four million, they employ over 80% of the industrial workforce, hold most of the country’s manufacturing patents, and produce components that keep industries from automotive to medical equipment running.

Yet many remain invisible to international buyers. Few operate digital quoting systems or searchable catalogs, and even in dense industrial regions like Suzhou or Dongguan, collaboration across workshops is rare. This leaves a paradox: the world is looking for specialized suppliers, while many of China’s most capable factories remain difficult to find.

Survey responses show just how much demand is tilting toward future-facing industries. Over half of the procurement representatives came from robotics, aerospace, semiconductors, new energy, and medical technology.

Robotics alone accounted for 11%, the largest single group. More than 60 sub-sectors were represented, with traditional fields such as machinery and automotive joined by fast-growing areas like micro-electronics, low-altitude aviation, and biotech.

The shape of procurement itself is also changing. A majority of buyers, 52.5%, reported annual procurement below $1.4 million (¥10 million), reflecting a preference for small-batch, high-variety orders fulfilled on short timelines.

Larger buyers are still present, with 15% sourcing more than $7 million (¥50 million) annually and 6% above $14 million (¥100 million), but flexibility is now a defining feature. Payment practices mirror this shift: 43% of companies work on 30-day terms, 31% favor pre-payment or cash settlement, and just 6% extend to 90-day cycles.

Geography adds another layer of complexity. Suppliers from 97 cities were represented in the survey, with 83% based in the Yangtze River Delta around Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang. Others came from Guangdong, Shandong, Hebei, and Sichuan, underscoring the depth of China’s supply base, spread across both high-tech clusters and lower-cost regional hubs.

This mix of scale, capability, and inaccessibility defines China’s industrial base, highlighting both its critical role and the barriers that keep much of it out of global reach.

Global buyers meet Chinese suppliers at Haizol’s 2025 conference. Photo via Haizol.

Barriers and opportunities

Even with these advances, longstanding structural issues remain. Many workshops remain confined to a single sector despite having equipment that could be adapted for multiple applications. Capacity-sharing is limited, even in regions with hundreds of suppliers in close proximity.

And without digital quoting systems or searchable catalogs, SMEs remain reliant on intermediaries who add cost, slow down transactions, and reduce transparency. These obstacles go a long way toward explaining why so much of China’s technical capacity remains untapped by global procurement teams.

The picture that emerges is of a supply base in transition. Procurement is no longer defined simply by large orders and long timelines. Instead, the survey points to a system increasingly shaped by speed, specialization, and direct engagement with manufacturers. This is precisely the space where Haizol has positioned its marketplace.

By organizing suppliers not by name or location but by verified capabilities, the platform enables buyers to submit requests and receive multiple comparable quotations, while AI-driven tools filter options to match exact specifications.

In doing so, Haizol addresses the visibility and trust gaps that have long stood between global procurement teams and China’s SMEs. The 2025 survey shows sourcing is moving away from scale toward agility, precision, and structured access, a shift Haizol’s model supports by enabling buyers and suppliers to connect more directly, efficiently, and transparently.

