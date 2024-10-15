Pro Blue Laser 3D Scanning with the Revopoint MetroX for Only $649!

3D scanner manufacturer Revopoint has announced its latest offering, the Revopoint MetroX 3D scanner, featuring hybrid multi-line blue laser and full-field structured light scanning technology.

The MetroX 3D scanner, available at 12 PM ET on October 15th, offers metrology-grade accuracy for professionals in fields such as reverse engineering, quality control, additive manufacturing, and rapid prototyping.

The MetroX 3D scanner is available at 35% off. Image via Revopoint.

Revopoint’s Kickstarter campaign offers a 35% discount for Super Early Bird backers, bringing the MSRP of $999 down to just $649. Additionally, a surprising stretch goal gift will be revealed during the live campaign, giving backers extra incentives to support the project.

Precision and versatility in 3D scanning



At the heart of the MetroX 3D scanner is its metrology-grade accuracy, boasting accuracy up to 0.03 mm with a fused point distance of 0.05 mm and precision of 0.01 mm. This scanner features four distinct scanning modes, each designed to cater to different project needs.

The Revopoint MetroX 3D Scanner offers 4 distinct modes. Image via Revopoint.

For instance, the Cross Lines mode utilizes the industrial-grade 14 crossed blue laser lines to scan glossy and black surfaces efficiently, capturing up to 800,000 points per second. On the other hand, Parallel Lines mode, which deploys seven parallel blue laser lines, allows for capturing intricate, fine details. Both of these modes require markers for tracking.



Cross Lines mode.

Parallel Lines mode.

For larger and more detailed objects, the Full-field structured light mode captures up to 7 million points per second using 62 lines of blue structured light efficiently, allowing for detailed scans of complex objects. Moreover, the Full-field structured light mode enables marker-free scanning of feature-rich objects, simplifying the process and reducing setup time.

Additionally, the Auto Turntable scanning mode further simplifies the process, offering automated scans with one click using the Dual-axis turntable and 62-line blue full-field structured light. This mode automatically captures objects, ensuring reliable point cloud and color capture every time.

Full-field Blue Structured Light mode.

Auto Turntable mode.

To maintain consistent accuracy, the MetroX comes with a high-end lithography calibration plate, featuring pattern accuracy of up to 10μm. This helps ensure that the scanner delivers reliable results, even over extended use.



Software scan capturing detailed 3D object surface.

MetroX’s free companion software – Revo Scan, handles everything from point cloud scanning to fusion, meshing, and editing. Users can easily export their models into third-party software like Quicksurface, Geomagic Wrap, and Geomagic Control, enabling seamless scan-to-CAD workflows. This compatibility makes the 3D scanner an invaluable tool for professionals needing flexible and efficient post-processing options. During the Kickstarter campaign, Revopoint will offer the Quicksurface software as an Add-on at a competitive price, so don’t miss out!

Software edit isolates and refines 3D model data for precise rendering.

In addition to these features, the Revopoint MetroX 3D scanner comes in a smart-looking aluminum carry case that houses the scanner and all its accessories, including USB cable, Dual-axis turntable, tripod, markers, calibration board, Power Adapter, AC Power Cable, and other essential tools. A cleaning cloth and a quick start guide are also provided, ensuring users have everything they need to get started right away.

Furthermore, the Advanced Edition of MetroX 3D Scanner includes the Marker Block Kit, featuring 10 dome markers (magnetic), 4 pyramid markers (magnetic), 10 ball markers (magnetic), and 4 bar markers (magnetic), all designed to streamline your scanning workflow.

Shaped markers with MetroX scanner boost precision for complex 3D scans. Image via Revopoint.

Essential components accompanying the MetroX Standard and Advanced Edition. Image via Revopoint.

Technical specifications of the Revopoint MetroX 3D scanner

Product Name Revopoint MetroX 3D Scanner Scanning Type Handheld and Desktop Technology Multi-line laser scan and Full-field structured light scan Scannable Object Size Small to Medium Single-frame Precision, up to 0.01 mm Single-frame Accuracy, up to 0.03 mm Fused Point Distance, up to 0.05 mm Working Distance 200 ~ 400 mm Single Capture Area at Nearest Distance 160 x 70 mm at 200 mm Single Capture Area at Furthest Distance 320 x 215 mm at 400 mm Angular Field of View (H x V) 43 x 33° Minimum Scan Volume 10 x 10 x 10 mm Maximum Scan Volume 1 x 1 x 1 m Scanning Speed, up to Multi-line Laser Scan: 800,000 Points/s Full-field Structured Light Scan: 7,000,000 Points/s Depth Camera Resolution, up to 2 Megapixels RGB Camera Resolution 2 Megapixels Color Scanning Only in Auto Turntable Mode Tracking Methods Feature, Marker, Global Marker Outdoor Scanning No 3D Light Source 14 Blue Cross Laser Lines 7 Blue Parallel Laser Lines 62 Line Blue Full-field Structured Light Fill Lights 12 Blue LEDs CPU 4-core ARM, 2.0 GHz Built-in Chip Computing Depth Map Computing Buttons 4 Minimum PC Requirements macOS CPU: M2, RAM ≥ 16GB

Windows CPU: Intel i7 13th, RAM ≥ 32GB,

GPU (Optional): NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 [8GB] Recommended PC Requirements macOS CPU: M3, RAM ≥24GB

Windows CPU: Intel i9-14900HX, RAM ≥ 64GB,

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 (8 GB) Compatible Operating Systems Windows 10/11 (64-bit), macOS 11.0 or better Output File Formats PLY, OBJ, STL, ASC, 3MF, GLTF, FBX Ready to Print 3D Models ✔ Connector Type USB Type-C Power Requirements DC 12V, 3A Scanner Weight 508 g Dimension (L x W x H) 209 x 88 x 44 mm Special Object Scanning Please use scanning spray when scanning transparent or specular surfaces in Multi-Line Laser modes.

Using scanning spray is recommended when scanning transparent, black, specular, or highly reflective surfaces in Full-Field Structured Light modes. User Recalibration Yes Supported Accessories Dual-axis Turntable, Marker Block Kit Note:

1. Precision is how close repeated measurements of the same object at a single angle are to each other. Accuracy is how close a measured value at a single angle is to the actual (true) value. They were both acquired in a controlled lab environment. Actual results might vary, depending on the operation environment.

2. Class 2M Laser Safety Tips:

The product uses a Class 2M laser projector. Avoid looking directly at it at close range! Please refer to the Class 2M laser standard document for details.

To avoid retina damage, don’t look directly into the laser beam through optical instruments capable of magnifying it (e.g., telescopes, and camera lenses).

To prevent laser reflection, avoid placing reflective surfaces like mirrors or glass in the path of the laser beam.

3. This product has flashing lights, which may not be suitable for people with photosensitive epilepsy.

Featured image shows the new Revopoint MetroX 3D scanner. Image via Revopoint.