Private Equity firm Acquires TRUMPF’s Metal AM Division, Expanding Solutions Across the Full Supply Chain

Lenbach Equity Opportunities III GmbH & Co. KG (LEO III Fund), a private equity fund managed by the Munich-based DUBAG Group, has entered into an agreement to acquire the Additive Manufacturing division of German machine tool manufacturer TRUMPF. The transaction covers the company’s Laser Metal Fusion (LMF) and Powder Bed Fusion (PBF/LPBF) operations.

The divestment supports TRUMPF’s strategic refocus on its core industrial sectors. Upon completion, the newly independent business will be headquartered in Schio, Italy, which already serves as its development and production center. All employees currently assigned to the additive manufacturing unit in Schio, Ditzingen in Germany, and Plymouth in the United States will be transferred as part of the carve-out.

Trumpf’s North American HQ. Photo via TRUMPF.

During a transitional phase, the business will continue to operate under the established TRUMPF and TruPrint brands. A new company name and distinct brand identity will be introduced gradually after the handover.

“We are very proud to have earned the trust of a family-owned high-tech company like TRUMPF and to have been selected as a partner in a competitive M&A process. We look forward to working together with the management and employees in Schio, Ditzingen, and Plymouth. Together, we aim to establish a leading, innovative solution provider in the field of metallic 3D printing,” said Sebastian Stalter, Director at DUBAG Group.

Expansion to Deliver End-to-End Additive Manufacturing Solutions



The newly established company aims to position itself as a global leader in metal additive manufacturing. Rather than focusing solely on machinery, it will offer integrated solutions spanning development, production, implementation, and sales. As part of its post-carve-out strategy, the company will streamline internal processes to enhance responsiveness and operational efficiency in meeting customer needs.

Its offering will combine advanced equipment with application-specific consulting, process optimization, automation technologies, and system integration—supporting clients across the entire additive manufacturing value chain.

The TRUMPF TruPrint 2000. Photo via TRUMPF.

The business will focus on the specialized needs of OEMs and suppliers in the aerospace and medical sectors, as well as contract manufacturers engaged in industrial-scale production. In addition to these sectors, future core markets include the dental and general industrial sectors.

“With the DUBAG Group, we have found a partner with whom we can further develop our product and consulting portfolio in a focused way, leverage growth opportunities, and successfully lead the business into a sustainable future,” said Matthias Himmelsbach, Managing Director Additive Manufacturing at TRUMPF.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions.

TruPrint 1000. Image via TRUMPF.

3D Printing Acquisitions

TRUMPF and DUBAG Group are not alone in pursuing mergers and acquisitions within the additive manufacturing sector. For instance, Nano Dimension completed its acquisition of U.S. FDM 3D printer manufacturer Markforged Holding Corporation. Nano Dimension’s deal for Markforged was first announced in September 2024. Valued at $116 million, or $5.00 per share, the transaction has been sealed following the completion of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. As part of the agreement, Markforged’s Chief Financial Officer, Assaf Zipori, has become Nano Dimension’s new CFO.

In May, Sodick, a Japanese EDM manufacturer, finalized the acquisition of a metal 3D printer manufacturer Prima Additive, reinforcing its position in the metal additive manufacturing sector. With the majority stake secured, Prima Additive has officially exited the Prima Industrie Group and is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Sodick. Going forward, the company will operate under the name “Prima Additive by Sodick.”

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows Trumpf’s North American HQ. Photo via TRUMPF.