3D Platforms

PrintPal Launches Browser-based Tool Suite

PrintPal, a 3D printing technology platform headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, has launched PrintPal Tools, a suite of more than 15 browser-based tools for hobbyists, professional makers, and online sellers. All tools run entirely in a browser and can be accessed without installing software or creating an account. PrintPal Tools spans three categories: seller and business tools, CAD and design tools, and printer calibration utilities.

Available features include a parametric bin generator, a 3D text generator, a multi-format 3D model viewer and converter, a G-code visualizer, and a lithophane generator. Calibration utilities cover layer height calculation, flow rate tuning, e-steps adjustment, volumetric flow limits, stepper motor voltage settings, filament drying guidance, and material shrinkage estimation. According to the Chicago-based developer, the tools are intended to reduce the need for users to rely on multiple websites for file conversion, printer calibration, and design preparation.

Two tools introduced with the release focus on marketplace selling and model modification. The AI Product Listing Generator allows users to upload a product image or 3D model file together with a short description and target audience. The system generates a complete SEO-optimized product listing, including a title, description, tags, and three to five AI-generated studio-quality product photos. Output formats support listings for Etsy, Facebook Marketplace, Amazon, and other e-commerce platforms.

PrintPal’s browser-based tool showing joint placement on an STL model. Image via PrintPal.
PrintPal’s browser-based tool shows joint placement on an STL model. Image via PrintPal.

Another feature, the Flexi or Articulated Model Creator, converts an STL file into a flexible articulated model by allowing users to place joint cuts directly on the geometry. PrintPal’s browser-based system performs real-time Boolean subtraction using a WebAssembly geometry engine and exports a print-ready STL file. According to the company, this process allows users to generate articulated designs without requiring prior CAD experience.

“We built these tools because we needed them ourselves,” said Peter Lebiedzinski, Founder and CEO of PrintPal. “Makers and sellers have been bouncing between five different websites just to find a working calculator or convert a file. We wanted to put everything in one place, make it free, and make it fast. The AI Listing Generator alone saves sellers 30 or more minutes per product listing.”

Growth in consumer desktop 3D printing has expanded opportunities for individuals producing custom goods for online marketplaces. Platforms such as Etsy host a large number of sellers offering 3D printed products, ranging from replacement components to decorative items and articulated toys. Most utilities in the PrintPal Tools suite are free to use, while export capability in the Flexi Model Creator and access to the AI Listing Generator require a PrintPal Pro or Studio subscription. Additional AI generations can also be accessed through API credits.

ChatGPT generated image (left) vs PrintPal generated CAD model (right). Image via PrintPal.

3D printing platforms expand creator ecosystems and browser-based design tools

Model-sharing platforms are increasingly integrating discovery and print preparation tools to reduce fragmentation in desktop 3D printing workflows. Elegoo, a Shenzhen-based manufacturer of consumer-grade 3D printers and related equipment, recently introduced Nexprint, an open-source 3D model platform designed to simplify browsing, downloading, and sharing printable files through a centralized interface. Nexprint integrates with Elegoo Slicer and OrcaSlicer and aggregates models from multiple repositories, allowing users to locate designs and prepare them for printing without switching between platforms. According to the company, hundreds of thousands of creators are already contributing to the system, which combines official model libraries with user-generated designs.

At the same time, browser-based tools are emerging to simplify how creators design and prepare models for production. Womp, a web-based 3D modeling platform, recently introduced a generative AI system that allows users to produce 3D models from text prompts or images within a browser workspace. The platform includes print preparation tools such as hollowing models and checking printability before manufacturing. Finished designs can be produced through Womp’s stereolithography printing service using materials including White Prototyping Plastic and Clear Resin. Platforms combining AI design and browser-based workflows reflect efforts to reduce technical barriers for users entering the 3D printing ecosystem.

Elegoo launches Nexprint, an open-source platform to simplify 3D model sharing Elegoo, a Shenzhen-based manufacturer of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, and STEM kits, has introduced Nexprint, an open-source 3D model platform aimed at simplifying model access and streamlining the printing process. Designed for users across skill levels, the platform supports browsing, downloading, and sharing models through a centralized interface. Nexprint integrates with Elegoo Slicer and OrcaSlicer, enabling model preparation for a wide range of desktop 3D printers beyond Elegoo’s own systems. It also aggregates content from other model-sharing platforms, reducing the need to switch between ecosystems during project workflows. According to the company, hundreds of thousands of creators are already contributing to the platform, which combines official model libraries with user-generated designs to improve accessibility and output quality. To support contributors, Nexprint offers a points-based reward system for original submissions, periodic design competitions, and platform-wide exposure for selected models. Technical support is available via dedicated tickets and an interactive community forum. “Nexprint is more than a platform—it’s a hub where creators can connect, innovate, and bring their ideas to life,” said Ryan Siu, VP of Elegoo, in a launch announcement. He added that the initiative aims to establish “an open, collaborative ecosystem driven by community feedback.” This launch represents a strategic step in expanding Elegoo’s ecosystem around community-led development. By combining model aggregation with slicing tool integration, the platform addresses fragmentation in desktop 3D printing workflows, offering users a more unified process from design discovery to output. Founded in 2015, Elegoo reported over $220 million in global revenue in 2024. The company employs more than 1,000 people across 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing space and distributes its products to over 100 countries. Nexprint is currently in its early phase and is accepting new contributors. Additional information is available at www.nexprint.com. 3D model platforms expand in accessibility and monetization Shapeways, a digital manufacturing company specializing in small-to-medium batch additive production, has launched a limited-access Print on Demand (PoD) feature for designers using the Thangs platform. The rollout allows selected creators to sell physical versions of their models—including decorative objects and mechanical components—while Shapeways handles manufacturing and fulfillment. “We’re really happy to be launching the Print on Demand feature within Thangs already,” said CEO Marleen Vogelaar. The feature marks a key phase in the company’s plan to rebuild its creator-focused marketplace, formerly known as Shapeways Shops, which is expected to return with automated onboarding, expanded publishing tools, and global logistics support. While Shapeways emphasizes monetization and physical product fulfillment, other companies are advancing digital workflows. Prusa Research, a Czech manufacturer of desktop 3D printers, has opened its EasyPrint cloud-based slicer to all mobile users through the Prusa app and Printables. The service enables users to prepare and send G-code directly from smartphones and tablets, with automatic printer detection and pre-configured print profiles. EasyPrint supports 3D model preview, object scaling, rotation, and virtual bed arrangement, as well as file downloads for offline use. Initially launched as an invite-only beta to optimize performance and scalability, the platform is now broadly accessible. Future updates will extend compatibility beyond Prusa machines to additional printer brands. Want to help choose the 2025 3DPI Awards winners? Join the Expert Committee today. Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards? Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.
Nexprint’s playful visual identity highlights its open-source approach to 3D model sharing, integrating content discovery, slicing, and community features in a unified platform. Image via Elegoo.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

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Featured image shows PrintPal’s browser-based tool showing joint placement on an STL model. Image via PrintPal.

Anyer Tenorio Lara

Anyer Tenorio Lara is an emerging tech journalist passionate about uncovering the latest advances in technology and innovation. With a sharp eye for detail and a talent for storytelling, Anyer has quickly made a name for himself in the tech community. Anyer's articles aim to make complex subjects accessible and engaging for a broad audience. In addition to his writing, Anyer enjoys participating in industry events and discussions, eager to learn and share knowledge in the dynamic world of technology.

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