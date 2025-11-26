Printago and Filametrics Announce Unified Platform for Automated 3D Print Farms

Printago, a cloud-based 3D print farm management company, has entered an exclusive partnership with Filametrics, a filament intelligence and inventory-tracking specialist, to launch a unified software ecosystem for high-volume additive manufacturing operations. The collaboration combines production automation with real-time material telemetry, creating the first end-to-end platform to link filament data directly to print job routing.

Current print management systems can coordinate multiple printers but typically operate separately from material tracking tools, forcing operators to monitor filament usage manually. The Printago–Filametrics partnership connects both systems through a shared data environment. Filametrics’ telemetry—covering spool weight, consumption rate, and material compatibility—feeds directly into Printago’s production logic, enabling automated job scheduling and machine assignment based on actual filament availability.

Promotional visual for Filametrics, a filament intelligence platform that tracks material usage and inventory levels in real time. Image via Filametrics.

This integration eliminates the need to manually verify material levels before initiating a print, reducing idle time and preventing failed jobs caused by stockouts. It also allows predictive filament consumption and automated rescheduling when low-material alerts are triggered. Print farms can monitor all printers and materials from a single interface, maintaining full visibility across production stages.

Matt Pavelko, Co-Founder of Printago, said the partnership extends the company’s mission of removing repetitive operational work from print farm management. “We built Printago to handle the tedious operational work so people can actually run their business,” he said. “Connecting with Filametrics means their material tracking is now automatic and will drive real automation—job routing, queue optimization, all the work that usually requires constant supervision.”

Printago platform interface. Image via Filametrics.

Aaron Nichols, Chief Executive Officer of Filametrics, described material data as a critical missing component in print-farm automation. “Through this partnership, filament intelligence becomes a real-time driver of production efficiency,” he said. “It unlocks higher throughput, lower waste, and greater operational insight.”

The integration introduces functions neither company could deliver independently, including predictive restocking recommendations and AI-assisted scheduling based on machine and material availability. By merging print job management with material analytics, the system advances the concept of autonomous or “lights-out” 3D printing—continuous operation with minimal human oversight.

The integrated platform will enter a private beta program with select partners in the first quarter of 2026, followed by a public release later in the year. Existing users of either service will be able to opt in to the unified version, while additional enterprise features are planned for large-scale manufacturing teams.

Toward Fully Autonomous 3D Print Farms

In July, Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab launched Farm Manager, a local network management system for multi-printer control. The software allows operators to monitor and coordinate fleets of P1, A1, and X1C printers without relying on cloud connectivity, with support for the X1E and H2D models planned later in the year. Released for free download in May 2025, Farm Manager provides real-time monitoring, batch control, job queuing based on printer availability, and power management to stagger startups. It runs through a local server that maintains 24-hour communication with printers, ensuring data remains stored and processed on-premise. Users, including service providers managing more than 30 machines, have reported reductions in operational costs and improved data privacy through full local control.

In parallel, Shenzhen-based manufacturer Elegoo expanded its software capabilities through the Elegoo Matrix mobile app, introduced in 2025 as the company’s first step into remote multi-device management. Initially supporting the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K resin printer, with updates planned to include additional models, the app allowed users to monitor multiple printers, review print histories, and remotely adjust layer height and exposure parameters. While early versions were limited to mobile devices, the software represented a clear move toward connected, data-driven printer ecosystems. By integrating real-time tracking, temperature feedback, and job-status logging, Elegoo Matrix established a baseline for remote fleet visibility in small- to medium-scale operations—an evolution that sets the stage for more comprehensive automation systems such as the unified Printago–Filametrics platform.

Bambu Farm Manager file organization. Image via Bambu Lab.

Featured image shows Printago platform interface. Image via Filametrics.