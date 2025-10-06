Presq and Bambu Lab Launch Open-Source 3D Printed Footwear Platform

Presq, a design-tech studio focused on creator-driven manufacturing, has announced a footwear partnership with Bambu Lab, a provider of desktop 3D printing systems. The collaboration combines Bambu Lab’s printers with Presq’s design assets, print profiles, and workflows to make it easier for creators and communities to design, print, and produce wearable products.

As part of the agreement, Bambu Lab has supplied Presq with a fleet of its latest printers to support rapid production and public demonstrations. The companies state that the goal is to reduce the gap between concept and finished product while bringing manufacturing closer to the communities that inspire it.

“Bambu Lab’s printers have set the pace for what desktop additive can do,” said Adam Saleh, Founder & CEO of Presq. “By pairing their performance with our design system and creative direction, we’re giving creators a practical path from imagination to a real product that people can wear—and doing it in a way that keeps cultural value closer to the communities that create it.”

Presq Studio with Bambu Lab printers. Photo via Bambu Lab.

Fig.(0): Open-Source Footwear for Everyday Use

The partnership’s first release is Fig.(0), an open-source footwear design developed by Presq Studio. The project is designed for customization and experimentation, giving designers and makers the chance to adapt and reinterpret the base shoe model. The initial release includes files for a U.S. Men’s Size 10, along with a scaling coefficient for other sizes. A pre-sliced .3mf file optimized for Bambu H2D printers is also available, set up for matte TPE 85A with PLA support material to allow efficient printing, clean removal, and a wearable finish.

Footwear made with Fig.(0), an open-source design. Photo via Bambu Lab.

The companies explained that footwear was chosen as the starting point because it represents both a universal product and a space where style intersects with function. By collaborating with figures from areas such as music, sports, and design, the companies are looking to connect 3D printing with broader audiences and demonstrate its potential for more localized forms of manufacturing.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Presq because their creative direction shows how 3D printing can move from the workshop into everyday life,” said Nadia Yaakoubi, Head of PR & Communications at Bambu Lab. “With designs that are beautiful, wearable, and culturally relevant, Presq proves that 3D printing is for anyone. When you pair that vision with Bambu’s reliable, high-speed printers and open, well-documented design files, you make it easy for more people to join in and take part in the future of making.”

The Fig.(0) files and recommended print profiles are now available on MakerWorld, where users can access the assets and subscribe for updates.

Expansion of 3D Printed Footwear Technology

Among other players in the 3D printed footwear space is 3D printing startup Zellerfeld, which partnered with designer Sean Wotherspoon—known for his use of unconventional materials and commitment to sustainability— to launch the Sean Double U, a footwear collection that includes a sneaker and a mule. Both models are produced in a single piece using Zellerfeld’s additive manufacturing process, which eliminates the need for adhesives or stitching.

Elsewhere, Gucci, the Italian luxury brand known for blending traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques, unveiled several Cub3d sneakers as part of its Spring Summer 2025 (SS25) collection. The brand developed Demetra, a material made from at least 70% plant-based ingredients, including viscose, wood pulp, and bio-based polyurethane. The bi-material sole combines an EVA-filled interior for cushioning and a TPU exterior, featuring an Interlocking G pattern that creates a 3D effect.

