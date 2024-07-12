Precision Resource purchases two new DMP Flex 350 3D printers

3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems has announced a new strategic partnership with metal manufacturing service provider Precision Resource.

Precision Resource has purchased two 3D Systems DMP Flex 350 Dual 3D printers, through the agreement. These will be integrated into the company’s manufacturing workflow at its AS9100-certified Huntington Beach facility.

It is hoped that integrating 3D Systems’ DMP Flex technology will facilitate a faster time to market for applications in critical industries including medical devices, aerospace, defense, and automotive.

Complemented by Precision Resource’s existing 5-axis machine and advanced inspection systems, the new 3D printers will expand its precision metal forming technology portfolio. The company believes this will help to meet evolving customer needs and alleviate supply chain disruptions.

“This partnership allows us to leverage the latest advancements in metal additive manufacturing, further positioning Precision Resource at the forefront of technological progress,” commented Chris Gratton, General Manager at Precision Resource.

He added that the company’s expansion into metal 3D printing underscores an “ongoing commitment to providing exceptional value to our clients, customers, partners, and stakeholders.”

3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350 Dual 3D printer. Image via 3D Systems.

Precision Resource adopts DMP Flex technology

Founded in 1947, Precision Resource produces critical metal components for automotive, heavy-duty, medical, aerospace, defense, tooling, and electronics customers using its fineblanking technology.

This hybrid metal-forming process combines stamping and cold extrusion with specially designed tooling to produce parts that can’t be achieved with other stamping processes. It enables design freedom, positional accuracy and repeatability, tight dimensional tolerances, and high part strength.

Now, the company has added 3D Systems’ metal 3D printing technology to its production workflow. Designed to meet a range of production applications from research & development to serial production, the DMP Flex 350 features a 350 x 350 x 350 mm build volume.

It incorporates swappable build modules and powder recycling capabilities. These are designed to accelerate production processes and minimize 3D printer downtime. A central server manages 3D print jobs, maintenance, and materials to support 24/7 production.

The DMP Flex 350 also reduces argon gas consumption through its vacuum chamber. This delivers oxygen purity of <25 ppm, resulting in strong metal parts that possess high-quality chemical purity, metallurgical properties, and surface finish.

Precision Resource worked with 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (AIG) to acquire and integrate the 3D printers. Both companies believe the adoption will enable an efficient and robust, end-to-end solution for metal 3D printed parts. This will reportedly meet the performance requirements of key component orders, and overcome supply chain challenges through vertical integration.

According to Jeph Ruppert, Vice President of Technical Business Development at 3D Systems, the collaboration will also improve part quality, lower the total cost of ownership, and reduce time to market. “I’m looking forward to seeing how our collaboration can amplify and accelerate the potential of metal AM,” he added.

Precision Resource’s facility in Slovenia. Photo via Precision Resource.

3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350 market expansion

Since its launch in 2018, 3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350 has been adopted across various applications and verticals. Earlier this year, Industrial machining and metal 3D printing service provider Wilting acquired two single laser DMP Flex 350 and one DMP Flex 350 Dual metal 3D printers.

By adding these industrial metal 3D printers to its portfolio, Wilting sought to meet heightened product requirements and offer a more diverse selection of materials to improve customer service. These new DMP Flex systems have reportedly allowed the company to dedicate resource-specific materials such as titanium and stainless steel, facilitating 24/7 production of end-use parts.

Elsewhere, Italian metal additive manufacturing company WeAreAM added a DMP Flex 350 Dual to its 3D printing Center of Excellence. The company claims this addition will expand its application scope across the oil & gas, automotive, and aerospace sectors. Collaborating with Gruppo Grazioli, an Italian partner company of 3D Systems, the firm offers training, support, and services to help companies optimize their investment in additive manufacturing.

Last year, medical device supplier rms company added a DMP Flex 350 to its 30-machine-strong 3D print farm. Through this facility, the company offers ‘Powder to Package’ services, which allow medical OEMs to produce sterilized, final products from digital design files. According to the company, the addition of the DMP Flex 350 would enable it to produce new types of 3D printed medical implants and “accelerate throughput” across the board.

