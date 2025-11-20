Precision Made Practical With the HeyGears UltraCraft Reflex RS Turbo

Resin printing becomes far more approachable when the machine handles the critical steps that normally slow users down or introduce avoidable errors.

With the novel UltraCraft Reflex RS Turbo, the Chinese 3D printer manufacturer HeyGears puts its attention on measurable behaviors such as light contrast, repeat positioning accuracy, and real time motion control. These characteristics determine whether a printer can maintain consistent output rather than delivering occasional standout results.

Since 2015, HeyGears has been operating across hardware development, software design, material engineering, and digital manufacturing systems, and the Reflex series reflects that combined experience by aligning hardware, software, and process automation into a single workflow.

Launched earlier this year, the Reflex RS Turbo is designed “to make precision something people could rely on without constant adjustment,” said a HeyGears spokesperson. “Beginners should feel comfortable getting started, and experienced users should feel confident that the workflow will stay stable across long sessions.”

Simplifying model preparation and repair

One click slicing is handled through preset resin parameters, automatic model repair, and automatic support generation. These supports are shaped to be stable during printing and easy to remove afterward, which helps keep models clean and reduces the amount of sanding needed.

Side-by-side view of two RS Turbo units. Photo via HeyGears.

Built-in technical support offers direct assistance from the official team when issues occur, giving new users a faster path to solutions compared with searching through community forums.

High precision performance depends on hardware that maintains accurate layer alignment throughout the entire build. The C5 grade Z axis holds layer deviation within 2 µm and maintains smooth vertical motion through repeated cycles. The Amber Screen uses an 8K panel with a 566 : 1 contrast ratio produced by a dyed polarizer and multiple optical film layers that regulate light transmission.

This structure reduces overexposure and underexposure and preserves fine details across the model. The dyed polarizer is built for UV and heat resistance so the screen can maintain projection accuracy for more than 1,000,000 layers.

“We spent a lot of time refining the optical stack because small shifts in exposure can add up over long prints,” explained a HeyGears spokesperson. “Stability at the light source makes everything that follows much easier for the user.”

To keep results consistent across the entire build area, the system divides the screen into 60 calibrated zones that restrict light intensity variation to 3 %. This supports a printing tolerance of up to 0.05 mm and improves the accuracy of multi part assemblies.

Automation that strengthens print stability

The RS Turbo incorporates full process automation to keep the printing sequence stable from start to finish. Auto leveling sets precise calibration before each job. Auto refilling and auto heating keep resin at the correct volume and temperature, with optional heating raising resin from 10°C to 22°C in 20 minutes. Residue detection uses force sensors that respond to 0.1 N and can identify residue as small as 0.2 mm, stopping the print to prevent damage.

Printing efficiency improves through motion control that adjusts itself based on real time force data. The system reads this data 80 times per second and adjusts a seven segment motion sequence for each layer. It evaluates cross sections, spacing, and the number of parts on the plate, then chooses from 18 motion parameters.

Internal testing shows that this approach reduces printing time 33 % to more than 50 % when compared with single speed systems while preserving print quality. The frame structure is designed to maintain rigidity with flex measured within 2 µm, and a dedicated cooling system can reduce screen temperature by 10 °C during operation. With PAWW20 water washable resin, the Reflex RS Turbo reaches an average of 4.5 s per layer for lattice models.

Workspace setup showing the RS Turbo with resin bottles, accessories, and post-processing equipment. Photo via HeyGears.

Post processing becomes more manageable when integrated with the broader HeyGears ecosystem. One click wash and cure integration shortens finishing time, which is especially useful for users producing multiple small models or running continuous sessions. Continuous software and firmware updates expand compatibility with different materials, workflows, and print optimization features.

By pairing beginner friendly operation with consistent, production grade accuracy, the Reflex RS Turbo serves the needs of beginners, hobbyists, studio sellers, and designers alike.

Featured image shows a close-up of a model mid-print inside the RS Turbo, highlighting support structures and build plate movement. Photo via HeyGears.