Precision Additive Targets Aerospace Weak Spot With Magnesium 3D Printing

Precision Additive, a new US-based additive manufacturing company, is betting on an overlooked metal to address critical defense and aerospace challenges: magnesium.

The company is developing a novel metal 3D printing architecture designed to unlock industrial-scale use of magnesium, a material prized for its lightweight and vibration-dampening properties but hindered by processing difficulties and dwindling global expertise.

I spoke to CEO Bala Anand Jeldi and recently announced CTO (and former Boeing Senior Technical Fellow) Daniel Braley about the compelling and timely case for 3D printing with magnesium.

“I built the world’s largest SLS machine 15 years ago,” recalled Jeldi, referencing a one-metre-class selective laser sintering system used in India’s Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan space programmes. “Some of the parts I built landed on the Moon. Some went to Mars. But I never commercialised that machine.” Lockheed Martin, the University of Texas at Austin, and the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India recognized the machine as “a top innovation.”

His new venture is different. Precision Additive’s value proposition lies in a proprietary platform for 3D printing magnesium components, a capability Jeldi claims is “decades ahead” of current metal AM systems and addresses long-standing quality and certification issues in powder bed fusion systems. The approach uses a non-standard laser scanning approach and integrated sensing systems to deliver consistency at production scale.

Daniel Braley previously faced magnesium sourcing bottlenecks in rotorcraft programmes in his capacity at Boeing. “We needed something to augment traditional manufacturing,” Braley reflects. “There are only a few casting houses in the US still able to handle magnesium safely. Most of the industry lost the expertise over decades.”

According to Braley, magnesium was historically used for drive systems and stealth-critical parts in military rotorcraft due to its acoustic properties and low mass. “It’s 40% lighter than aluminium,” he explained, “and it helps reduce mechanical vibration and acoustic signatures, which is critical in defence platforms.” “Future critical components for helicopters will be built by additive magnesium,” Jeldi predicted.

Jeldi added, “Magnesium dampens shock and vibration 100x more than aluminium. That’s why luxury cars use it in steering wheels, and space systems use it in navigation systems and gyros. But today, there are fewer than five foundries in the US that can do aerospace-grade magnesium. It’s a national security gap.”



Precision Additive plans to launch with contract manufacturing services, and then sell machines when the market conditions are right, with initial interest from multiple US military branches and aerospace primes. “Some programmes have already expressed interest in quantities that would require 25 machines running continuously,” according to Jeldi. The first system is expected to be ready by October 2025.

The company builds on Jeldi’s prior ventures in India, Germany, and the UK, including Hindustan Magnesium, Light Auto, and JB Design, which supplied components for Indian Space, ISRO, HAL, ESA space programs, and European defense and automotive companies.

The new Precision Additive platform integrates lessons learned over two decades of working with magnesium in classified aerospace environments. “Most companies don’t even know these technologies exist,” believes Jeldi. “But this time, we’re building for scale and for visibility.”

Join AM experts on July 10th at Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense. Spaces are limited for this free online event. Register now.

Precision Additive’s Magnesium 3D Printing Architecture Targets National Security and Quality Barriers

Precision Additive’s forthcoming system, due later this year, introduces what it describes as a new class of laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) technology focusing on highly reactive metals and qualification-grade repeatability.

At the heart of its system is a proprietary process the company calls Selective Stepped Laser Melting (SSLM). According to CTO Daniel Braley, this innovation moves beyond the limitations of conventional Gaussian laser scan strategies, which often produce unstable melt pools, material vaporization, and porosity that degrade mechanical properties. SSLM, Braley says, stabilizes the melt pool and significantly reduces spatter. The result is a process that “can produce airworthiness-certified hardware essentially right out of the machine.”

The system’s control architecture is built around a framework called the Precision Additive Quality (PAQ) Framework. This integrates real-time sensing, process control, and part-specific digital twins. “The machine is always getting smarter,” Braley said. “It predicts what’s going to happen before it happens.”

The sensor-rich architecture feeds data back into the system during each build, adjusting parameters on the fly. Precision Additive has also introduced hybrid functionality, allowing machining of internal features within the LPBF process. This addresses long-standing challenges with surface roughness and defect propagation.

Jeldi claims the new architecture represents a total rethinking of how sensitive materials are processed. “We redesigned the entire machine, laser systems, optics, and sensor systems for in-situ quality management,” he said. “If we can handle magnesium, the most volatile of metals, we can handle any other.”

Magnesium’s utility in aerospace and defense is well-established. But its reactivity, particularly in powdered or vaporized form, has led to severe restrictions in industrial use. In addition to flammability, explained Jeldi, “The vapor can contaminate optics or trigger chain reactions inside the chamber. We’ve developed a sealed chamber system that not only controls oxidation to near-zero levels but introduces a separate reactive gas stream to stabilize the process.”

While magnesium’s technical value is high, its geopolitical significance may be even greater. China currently controls over 95% of global magnesium supply. “It’s not just a material science problem,” Braley said. “It’s a supply chain risk and a geopolitical vulnerability.” He noted that even temporary policy relaxations, such as recent announcements on rare earth mineral trade, do not change the fundamentals. “Defense programs in the US can’t use parts or materials sourced from China. Even if imports are technically allowed, that constraint remains.”

“We’re heading for a supply crunch,” forecasts Braley. The company’s associated magnesium group is exploring domestic extraction routes, such as processing dolomite reserves in the US.

Jeldi added that the US must reindustrialize core material capabilities, “Titanium extraction, rare earth separation, aluminum alloys, all depend on magnesium.” Without domestic capability, the entire industrial base is compromised.

Bala Anand Jeldi , CEO at Precision Additive. Photo via Precision Additive.

Precision Additive’s Magnesium Bet Draws Demand Surge Amid Strategic Shifts in AM

Precision Additive’s push to bring additive manufacturing of magnesium parts to industrial scale is generating intense early demand even before its machine reaches market. The Indianapolis-based startup now faces the challenge of scaling production capacity to meet interest that already exceeds internal forecasts.

CEO Bala Anand Jeldi described the situation plainly, “We require more than we can chew, even from the existing customer base requirements. Even if we grow the team and infrastructure by 10x, it may still take one or two years just to catch up.”

The company’s proprietary architecture, built from scratch for processing magnesium, positions it against generic LPBF platforms that, according to Jeldi, “were never designed with aerospace qualification in mind.” Current machines, he said, “push an elephant through the needle’s head,” with customers sinking millions into systems that struggle with repeatability and material compliance.

CTO Daniel Braley, who joined after over a decade at Boeing, echoed the critique. “The machines right now are built to be economical,” he said. “They don’t have the mechanical or control subsystems to deliver the repeatability aerospace demands.”

Medical applications are also on the horizon. Magnesium’s biodegradability makes it a promising candidate for orthopedic implants. In energy, both executives pointed to magnesium’s underexplored potential in battery systems.

The addressable market for magnesium AM in aerospace and defence alone could reach $2–5 billion by 2035, the founders estimate, potentially half the size of today’s global metal AM market. Yet they stress that true adoption depends on overturning long-standing misconceptions.

“Many engineers think magnesium is combustible. It’s not, unless it’s in powdered or vaporised form,” said Braley. “As a printed part, it’s stable. But the misunderstanding persists.”

Internal cohesion appears strong despite the rapid pace. Braley described the Precision Additive team as “why I left” Boeing, citing their shared technical excellence and the “incredible” opportunity to build an alternative platform from first principles. The company has grown from three to 18 staff in six months and now projects a headcount of 50 by year-end.

As for product rollout, the first system is expected later this year, though public visibility will remain limited in the short term due to customer confidentiality. “Outputs from the machine will be shared only with a few customers,” Jeldi said. “The public may be curious, but we’re already at capacity.”

While Precision is initially focused on magnesium, both Jeldi and Braley emphasize that the Defense Industrial Base faces shortfalls in other materials as well. The company is reportedly capable of printing aluminum, titanium, Inconel, and refractory metals such as tungsten, molybdenum, and cobalt, and is poised to meet that demand.

The team remains focused on execution and, despite heavy inbound interest, approaches the broader additive manufacturing landscape with a healthy dose of skepticism. “This industry has not yet delivered on its full promise as of yet,” said Braley. Precision Additive is trying to break that pattern.

Daniel Braley, CTO at Precision Additive. Photo via Precision Additive.

Join AM defense experts on July 10th at Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense. Spaces are limited for this free online event. Register now.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.

Featured image shows Bala Anand Jeldi and Daniel Braley. Photo via Precision Additive.