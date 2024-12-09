PowderMonkeys Introduces Two Advanced Materials at FormNext 2024

FormNext 2024 in Frankfurt recorded more than 34,000 visitors and saw new product introductions amid an increasingly consolidated additive manufacturing market. PowderMonkeys, a brand of Launhardt GmbH that specializes in polymer powders for powder bed fusion (PBF) processes, presented two new materials designed to improve performance and sustainability in 3D printing.

PowderMonkeys, established in 2021 and a regular exhibitor at FormNext, supplies both desktop and industrial-scale systems. The portfolio is known for materials compatible with selective laser sintering (SLS) and high-speed sintering (HSS) platforms developed by companies such as Voxeljet AG, a provider of large-format 3D printing technology. Existing offerings include Monkey TPU 50, a thermoplastic elastomer with UV resistance, biocompatibility, and variable Shore hardness levels. According to technical data, Monkey TPU 50 exhibits a low refreshing rate of around 20% and a spherical powder shape contributing to stable 3D print processes.

Monkey TPU 50, PowderMonkeys’ flagship thermoplastic elastomer. Photo via PowderMonkeys.

At this year’s event, PowderMonkeys introduced Monkey SiPA12 and Monkey RePA12 50-8 GB. Monkey SiPA12, a polyamide 12 material, was engineered with properties suitable for Sintratec machines, a series of desktop SLS platforms that emerged from a Swiss-based developer of compact additive manufacturing systems. After Sintratec’s recent financial challenges, this powder offers an alternative for maintaining existing production lines. The new option also demonstrates compatibility beyond the Sintratec range, providing high mechanical strength and reduced waste.

Monkey RePA12 50-8 GB is a redesigned PA12 powder infused with glass beads. Reinforcement at the particle level improves tensile strength and elevates thermal stability. Unlike conventional solutions, this formulation produces surfaces with a distinct glossy finish, creating potential for applications where mechanical resilience and aesthetics intersect. Compatibility extends to machines from Sinterit, a Poland-based SLS 3D printer manufacturer, as well as Formlabs, an American company known for its desktop stereolithography and SLS systems.

PowderMonkeys showcasing its advanced polymer powders at FormNext 2024. Photo via PowderMonkeys.

Advances in Flexible and High-Performance 3D Printing Materials

Advanced thermoplastic composites producer Xenia Materials launched new high-performance Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) filaments at FormNext 2024. Xenia’s 3DF Materials division introduced four new filament solutions, including carbon fiber-reinforced PA11 and PEBA variants, designed for applications requiring lightweight structures and high mechanical strength. These filaments utilize recycled materials and biobased polymers, addressing environmental sustainability alongside performance demands.

Similarly, Bambu Lab, a desktop 3D printer manufacturer, announced the release of a Thermoplastic Polyurethane filament for its Automatic Material System (AMS). This filament is engineered to navigate the AMS’s filament path without kinking or jamming, addressing compatibility issues with flexible materials in automated systems. Early testing revealed improved layer adhesion and structural integrity at optimized printing temperatures, although challenges such as drooping during bridging tasks were noted.

The Bambu Lab booth at Formnext 2024. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Featured image shows PowderMonkeys Booth at FormNext 2024. Photo via PowderMonkeys.