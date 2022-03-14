Article contributed by: The University of Greenwich



Powder Handling and Flow for Additive Manufacturing: Short course:20 – 24 June 2022; 13:00 – 16:00 hrs UK time



Join us for the online short course where experts from the Additive Manufacturing industry join with the Wolfson Centre for Bulk Solids Handling Technology to bring a course designed to guide participants through the critical aspects of powder handling and management within the AM process.

The aim is to enable attendees to identify potential problems and learn how to avoid or overcome them.

As well as covering the standard topics of recycling and quality issues, contamination, oxidisation, powder handling and key safety considerations, this year will include a new section: Dr. Hamid Salehi from the University of Greenwich will be presenting his findings on the Latest Techniques in Spreadability Testing and Layer Quality Control.

Delegates will learn about

The new technique and instrument developed to quantify the behaviour of a powder when spreading for Additive Manufacturing;

A new shadowgraphy technique incorporated, used to quantify powder bed surface roughness;

How the instrument can determine powder bed relative packing fraction, the change in packing fraction, particle size and shape over the build plate, and to evaluate the electrostatic charges over the powder bed.

We are pleased to be able to bring together a world-leading team of experts from Fraunhofer IFAM Institute in Bremen, Carpenter Additive and the Wolfson Centre for Bulk Solids Handling Technology at the University of Greenwich, all of whom will deliver the latest understanding on the subject and to respond to your queries.

Who should attend?

The course is aimed at anyone working in powder based additive manufacturing, particularly with metal or plastic powders.

Registration

Registration and online payment can be made here.

Course fees are £775 per person, discounted for multiple registrations from the same company.

For more information please visit the course page or contact [email protected]

Featured image shows SLM Test Structures. Photo via Fraunhofer IFAM.