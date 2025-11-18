PostProcess Unveils DEMI X 5000 for High-Throughput Large-Format SLA Resin Removal

Post-processing systems manufacturer PostProcess Technologies has broadened its automated post-printing portfolio with the introduction of the DEMI X 5000, a system developed to meet rising demand for high-throughput, reliable resin removal as manufacturers adopt larger and more complex SLA workflows. PostProcess Technologies will showcase its innovations at Formnext in Hall 11.0, Stand B41.

Capabilities and Performance

The company describes the DEMI X 5000 as its next major advancement in automated resin cleaning, extending the foundation of the DEMI 4100 while adding features suited for facilities scaling up production. Designed for users working with large-format SLA parts, the system aims to deliver higher throughput, improved safety measures, and more consistent cleaning performance. PostProcess states that it can process full-size SLA builds in 10 minutes or less, a timing meant to support faster production cycles and reduce manual labor across diverse resin types.

“With the DEMI X 5000, we’ve taken everything our customers love about the DEMI 4100 automated resin removal solution and elevated it. From faster cycle times and improved detergent flow to enhanced ergonomics and safety, this system enables manufacturers to achieve higher throughput and greater consistency while improving the safety and sustainability of their production facility,” said Jeff Mize, CEO of PostProcess Technologies.

Beyond throughput improvements, the DEMI X 5000 uses the company’s proprietary non-flammable chemistry, which PostProcess says can reduce waste-disposal costs by 75% compared to IPA-based methods. Its fully enclosed process chamber, updated ergonomics, and automated lift system are intended to enhance operator protection and simplify handling of heavier or bulkier prints. The hardware is supported by the AUTOMAT3D digital platform, enabling recipe storage, detailed process adjustments, and one-touch repeatability to help maintain consistent results across shifts or multiple operators.

Key Enhancements

Building on this performance foundation, the DEMI X 5000 incorporates several engineering improvements aimed at supporting both large geometries and complex SLA designs.

Its variable-speed pumps generate multi-directional agitation, creating a multi-vortex flow that enhances resin removal in difficult-to-reach areas, including concave or highly detailed surfaces. An adjustable tilt mechanism further improves detergent coverage on downward-facing or oversized components to reduce areas where resin tends to accumulate.

Additional refinements include reinforced process sealing to limit vapor escape and maintain a cleaner, safer workspace. The redesigned loading system features adjustable arms and spring-loaded claws for stabilizing build trays from most large-format SLA machines. Externally, the system adopts a more compact footprint and an updated industrial design to improve overall production-floor efficiency.

Recent News from PostProcess Technologies

In September, the company successfully use of its DEMI 4100 automated resin removal system with the Stratasys Neo800+ stereolithography (SLA) 3D printer, citing positive customer feedback. Customers in the automotive, industrial, and service bureau sectors have observed improvements in throughput, consistency, and workplace safety when using the PostProcess DEMI 4100 system with Stratasys Neo800 series printers. The DEMI 4100, designed for large-format SLA applications, automates resin removal in under 10 minutes, using proprietary full-stack technology. When used with a non-flammable detergent, the system does not require IPA, reduces chemical waste by 75%, and limits operator exposure to chemicals.

In March, PostProcess Technologies introduced the DEMI X 520 for Dental PolyJet, a system developed specifically for dental laboratories using PolyJet 3D printing. The system builds on the DEMI X 520 platform to address post-processing challenges in dental manufacturing by automating support material removal. With integrated proprietary chemistries and intelligent software, the DEMI X 520 for Dental PolyJet is designed to enhance workflow efficiency, reduce manual intervention, and deliver consistent results.

