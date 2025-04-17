PostProcess Technologies Reaches 800-System Milestone with PartsToGo Deployment

PostProcess Technologies, a U.S.-based developer of automated post-printing systems for additive manufacturing, has reached a new benchmark with the sale of its 800th solution. The unit was delivered to PartsToGo GmbH, one of Europe’s largest 3D printing service providers, as part of its expanded post-processing infrastructure.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Buffalo, New York, PostProcess Technologies specializes in developing software-driven hardware and chemical systems that automate common post-printing processes such as resin removal, support material elimination, and surface finishing. The company’s latest delivery to PartsToGo included a DEMI 4100 system, designed for compatibility with Stratasys NEO and J Series 3D printers, enabling higher throughput and reduced lead times.

PartsToGo has integrated the new machine into its service bureau operations to address increasing demand across industries such as automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. The company emphasized the impact of the system on productivity and output quality. “The DEMI 4100 is a game changer for us,” said Tobias Röcker, Chief Executive Officer of PartsToGo GmbH. “The automation and efficiency provided by PostProcess are indispensable in meeting the growing demands of modern manufacturing, enabling us to continue delivering top-tier parts to our customers.”

Interior view of the DEMI 4100 system. Photo via PostProcess Technologies.

PartsToGo, which operates out of Germany, continues to expand its industrial additive manufacturing capabilities by investing in automation across its workflow. The company provides engineering-grade parts using high-performance polymers and photopolymers, serving clients with tight turnaround requirements and demanding tolerances.

PostProcess CEO Jeff Mize highlighted the milestone as evidence of broader adoption trends. “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with PartsToGo, a company that shares our commitment to advance additive manufacturing through innovation, efficiency, and sustainability,” he said. “The DEMI 4100 is designed for scalability, ensuring that companies like PartsToGo can achieve greater throughput, repeatability, and cost savings while significantly reducing waste.”

The U.S. company has positioned its offering as a solution to persistent challenges in additive manufacturing, including manual labor costs, inconsistent post-printing outcomes, and safety risks. Its portfolio is compatible with major AM technologies such as stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), fused deposition modeling (FDM), and powder bed fusion (PBF). PostProcess solutions are deployed across a variety of sectors, providing a standardized and automated alternative to manual finishing methods.

Logo of PostProcess Technologies. Image via PostProcess Technologies.

Automation and Scaling Trends in Additive Manufacturing

PostProcess Technologies’ milestone comes at a time when large-format and high-throughput systems are reshaping industrial 3D printing workflows. Eplus3D, a Chinese manufacturer of metal laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) systems, recently announced it has delivered over 100 machines worldwide. Nearly 40 of these systems feature build volumes exceeding one meter in all axes, including the 64-laser EP-M2050. This surge in multi-laser adoption reflects an industry-wide push for faster production of large-scale components, particularly in aerospace and energy sectors. Eplus3D’s systems have been deployed globally, including at JINGYE and Paradigm 3D, where they support certified aerospace part production.

Meanwhile, EOS, a German company recognized for pioneering work in additive manufacturing, has surpassed 5,000 installations of its industrial 3D printers worldwide. This milestone highlights the increasing industrial integration of metal AM technologies across sectors such as aerospace, defense, medical, and energy. The 5,000th machine, an EOS M 400-4, was installed at Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM) in North Carolina, a facility that now operates 18 EOS systems. EOS attributes its expansion to sustained innovation and long-term customer partnerships, emphasizing both quality control and technical scalability.

Eplus3D Large-format Metal PBF 3D printers installed in JINGYE Additive Manufacturing. Photo via Eplus3D.

