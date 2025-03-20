PostProcess Technologies’ new DEMI X 520 for automated dental post-processing

Post-processing systems manufacturer PostProcess Technologies has introduced the DEMI X 520 for Dental PolyJet, a system designed specifically for dental laboratories utilizing PolyJet 3D printing.

Although the price is undisclosed, this system is developed as an extension of the DEMI X 520 platform to address post-processing challenges in dental manufacturing by automating the removal of support material. Having integrated proprietary chemistries, and intelligent software, the DEMI X 520 for Dental PolyJet is designed to improve workflow efficiency, reduce manual intervention, and ensure consistent results.

“As a dental lab utilizing PolyJet technology, we are always looking for solutions that enable us to be more efficient without compromising quality,” said Olivier Mangot, Co-Director of Ninety!, a dental production centre located in Saint-Etienne, France. “I am no longer dependent on an operator. With this solution, I can clean 20 times more parts than before and get incredibly high-quality results.”

The DEMI X 520 for Dental PolyJet system. Image via PostProcess Technologies.

Improved support removal for enhanced dental efficiency

At the core of the system is PostProcess’ Axial Flow Technology, which combines controlled variable pump speed and pre-set software controls to ensure uniform results.

This approach is aimed at addressing a common challenge in dental 3D printing, efficiently removing support material without compromising part quality. Instead of relying on time-consuming manual processes, dental labs can integrate this system into their workflow to improve productivity while maintaining accuracy and repeatability.

To further enhance automation, PostProcess has integrated its AUTOMAT3D platform, allowing users to customize post-processing steps, store processing parameters, and standardize workflows.

The one-touch operation feature simplifies support removal, making it easier for labs to manage production without constant oversight. Combined with the company’s specially formulated chemistries, the system ensures thorough support removal while preserving the integrity of printed parts.

“At PostProcess Technologies, we’re committed to delivering innovative, safe, and efficient solutions that empower dental labs to meet the demands of today’s rapidly evolving additive manufacturing market,” said Jeff Mize, CEO of PostProcess Technologies.

For dental labs handling high volumes of PolyJet-printed components, the DEMI X 520 is designed as a turnkey solution to eliminate manual bottlenecks and increase efficiency.

By automating a traditionally labor-intensive process, labs can focus more on production and quality control rather than post-processing work. The system also aims to reduce overall labor costs, offering a streamlined alternative to manual support removal.

“The DEMI X 520 for Dental PolyJet reflects that commitment by providing an application specific production system that simplifies and automates the post-printing workflow, maximizing lab productivity and Safety,” added the CEO.

A 3D printed biocompatible dental part. Photo via PostProcess Technologies.

Technical specifications and pricing

Electrical Requirements US | 120 Volt, 60Hz, 3-Phase, EU | 230 Volt, 50 Hz, 3-Phase Envelope Capacity (L X W X H) 14″ x 14″ x 15″ (36 x 36 x 39 cm) Lift Capacity 10 lbs (4.5 kg) Consumable Used PLM-101-SUB Consumable Capacity 24 gallons (91 liters) Machine Dimensions (W x D x H) Doors Closed: 32” L x 25” W x 67” H (82 x 64 x 170 cm),

Doors Open: 54.6” L x 28.9” W x 67.8” H (139 x 73 x 172 cm) System Weight Empty: Approx. 325 lbs (147 kg),

Full: Approx. 525 lbs (238 kg) System Warranty 12 months on-site service and support, as per PostProcess Technologies conditions of sale. Environmental Requirements Temperature range: 60-80°F (15-27°C),

Relative humidity: 0-80% Software AUTOMAT3D, Windows 10 Regulatory Conformity CE, SGS Features & Options Customizable settings with recipe storage capability / Ability to clean parts and trays simultaneously on or off platform Safety Features Emergency stop / Safety enclosure with door sensor Connectivity USB Port: USB 3.1,Ethernet: Fully compliant with IEE 802.3, IEEE 802.3u, IEEE 802.3ab Material Compatibility Effectively removes SUP7111, SUP705, SUP706, SUP710 support material Printer Compatibility Stratasys J3 DentaJet, J5 DentaJet, DentaJet XL

