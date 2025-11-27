PostProcess Technologies launches DEMI X 520 automated PolyJet support removal system

PostProcess Technologies has launched the DEMI X 520, a new automated support removal system for industrial PolyJet applications. Announced earlier this month, the system builds on the established DEMI 430 platform and is designed to deliver higher consistency, improved throughput, and reduced manual labor for users in industrial and medical markets.

The company says the DEMI X 520 introduces a more advanced level of automation through its programmable lift mechanism, variable-speed pump control, and fully integrated AUTOMAT3D software. Together, these components allow users to standardize post-processing conditions, store cleaning recipes, and automate process control to achieve predictable, repeatable results.

Jeff Mize, CEO of PostProcess Technologies, said that PolyJet customers are increasingly demanding post-processing systems that match the speed and precision of their printers. “PolyJet users continue to demand faster, more consistent post-processing solutions that match the precision and speed of their printers,” he noted. “The DEMI X 520 for Industrial PolyJet meets this demand with automation intelligence that eliminates manual bottlenecks and enables true end-to-end workflow efficiency.”

Automated workflow for large batch production

According to PostProcess, the DEMI X 520 allows operators to process large batches of PolyJet parts with as little as two minutes of interaction per cycle. This reduction in manual involvement is intended to minimize labor costs while delivering faster turnaround across production environments. The machine’s expanded capacity enables customers to clean hundreds of parts in a single batch when required, supporting high-throughput PolyJet operations.

The system uses the company’s Axial Flow Technology to deliver adjustable, uniformly distributed fluid motion around the parts. This approach helps protect complex geometries while ensuring thorough support removal across different materials and shapes. Safety enhancements, including an enclosed process chamber and automated lift, are designed to reduce chemical exposure during operation.

Full-stack post-processing approach

PostProcess emphasizes that the DEMI X 520 is part of its full-stack solution, combining hardware, software, and chemistry to automate the most common post-printing steps in additive manufacturing. By addressing variability and labor intensity in PolyJet post-processing, the system aims to streamline workflows, increase repeatability, and support the transition from prototyping to higher-volume production.

PostProcess expands its automated post-printing portfolio

The launch of the DEMI X 520 follows a series of recent PostProcess releases aimed at scaling automated post-processing across resin and PolyJet workflows. Earlier this year, the company introduced the DEMI X 5000, a high-throughput system designed for large-format SLA resin removal, targeting industrial users adopting bigger photopolymer platforms. PostProcess also expanded its resin cleaning lineup with the DEMI X 200 Plus, which added upgraded chemistry management and higher-capacity process control for production environments.

In the dental sector, the company rolled out the DEMI X 520 for automated dental post-processing, reflecting growing demand for recipe-driven, software-controlled finishing in high-volume clinical and laboratory workflows.

