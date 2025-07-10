PostProcess now has 50 patents solving 3D printing post-processing issues

Post-processing systems manufacturer PostProcess Technologies has been granted its 50th patent highlighting the company’s ongoing focus in automating one of the overlooked stages of additive manufacturing.

Based in Buffalo, New York, the company has spent more than a decade developing in-house systems to automate support removal, resin cleaning, and part finishing, reducing the manual labor still common in post-print workflows.

The new patent adds to a broad portfolio covering hardware, software, and chemistry, all designed to work together across different print methods and production volumes. Its internal legal strategy has been part of that effort from the beginning, running parallel to product development as the company built tools designed for repeatability and scale.

“PostProcess has taken an intentional, strategic approach to IP from day one,” said Frank Kozak, General Counsel at PostProcess. “These patent grants are an affirmation of advancements in the field of post-processing and a validation of our approach to innovation. We’ve been able to move quickly, maintain quality, and ensure that every patent aligns with our long-term vision to automate and scale post-printing.”

Recent additions focus on automation

Since its inception in 2014, the Buffalo-based company has aimed to close that gap with equipment designed for consistency and throughput. Its BASE and DEMI systems featuring proprietary technologies for support and resin removal are already in use across a wide range of production environments.

In recent months, the company has expanded its product lineup with machines targeted at more specific use cases. In April, it launched the DEMI X 200 Plus, a compact desktop post-processing unit that consolidates rinsing, drying, and curing into a single system for stereolithography (SLA) and digital light processing (DLP) workflows. Designed for smaller production spaces, the machine is intended to reduce manual intervention without compromising quality or speed.

Just before that, PostProcess introduced a system designed for dental labs using PolyJet 3D printers. The DEMI X 520 for Dental PolyJet incorporates preset agitation and temperature controls, along with purpose-built chemistries and one-touch operation, allowing labs to process a higher volume of parts without relying on constant operator input.

The company also delivered its 800th system this spring, supplying a DEMI 4100 unit to Germany-based service provider PartsToGo. Supporting Stratasys NEO and J Series 3D printers, the machine has been added to the company’s workflow to meet rising demand across industries where fast turnaround and part consistency are critical.

“Our 50th granted patent is more than just a number, it is a testament to the relentless drive of our team to continually innovate,” said Jeff Mize, CEO of PostProcess Technologies. “The ingenuity of our team, combined with invaluable input from our 500+ customers, continues to fuel game-changing solutions to the market.”

Post-processing patents

Away from PostProcess, Swedish 3D printer manufacturer Freemelt was granted patents for a post-processing method designed to clear excess powder from the hard-to-reach interiors of 3D printed metal parts. Aimed at components with narrow internal channels, the technique involved filling the part with saline water then freezing it to create thermal expansion.

As the water turns to ice, it disrupts the bonds holding residual powder in place, making it easier to flush out. The patents also outlined refinements, including gas removal and repeated freezing cycles to enhance powder clearance.

Post-process systems manufacturer LuxYours secured a patent for its Iterative Flux Smoothing (IFS) technology, a chemical post-processing method designed to enhance the surface quality of 3D printed plastic parts. The process works by gently liquefying the outer layer of a part, then allowing it to solidify into a smoother, more durable finish.

Integrated into the company’s LUXMatic 700 system, IFS operates within a sealed chamber using a custom acid vapor and is suited to polymers like polyamide, TPU, and PET. The machine finishes parts up to 700 × 500 × 500mm in under 65 minutes, with the process repeatable for increased smoothing.

