PostProcess DEMI X 200 Plus post-processing Solution, Technical Specifications and Pricing

PostProcess Technologies, the Buffalo based manufacturer of post-printing systems for 3D printed parts, has announced the launch of the DEMI X 200 Plus, an all-in-one resin cleaning system that integrates multiple post-processing steps into a single compact desktop unit. Designed for SLA and DLP 3D printing workflows, the new machine consolidates cleaning, rinsing, drying, and curing processes to reduce complexity and improve productivity.



Founded in 2014, PostProcess Technologies is known for developing end-to-end post-processing solutions that integrate software, hardware, and chemistry to automate support removal, resin removal, powder removal, and surface finishing. With additional operations in Mougins, France, the company has built a global reputation for enabling digital manufacturing at scale. Its technology is already in use across sectors including aerospace, automotive, dental, and consumer products.

The Demi x 200 Plus. Photo via PostProcess Technologies.

PostProcess targets compact production with DEMI X 200 Plus launch

The DEMI X 200 Plus is targeted at small-scale production environments, including dental labs, service bureaus, and manufacturing facilities where space is limited but quality cannot be compromised. With this new system, PostProcess is addressing a persistent bottleneck in resin-based additive manufacturing, the labor-intensive and time-consuming nature of post-print processing.

By automating the entire post-printing workflow, the DEMI X 200 Plus significantly reduces the need for manual intervention. According to PostProcess, the system ensures consistent part quality from job to job, enhances throughput, and minimizes the variability often associated with operator-dependent tasks. The user interface is designed to be intuitive, enabling quick adoption across different user profiles and simplifying staff training.

Jeff Mize, CEO of PostProcess Technologies, called the launch a milestone in the company’s roadmap toward intelligent, fully automated post-printing. “This all-in-one system sets a new standard for efficiency, repeatability, and ease of use,” said Mize. “With the DEMI X 200 Plus, customers can scale their operations with confidence and consistency.”

The machine is being introduced initially in the European market, with availability through PostProcess’ authorized reseller network. The company notes that eliminating the need for separate rinse baths, compressed air setups, and standalone curing units not only saves space, but also streamlines procurement and maintenance efforts.



The launch of the DEMI X 200 Plus follows PostProcess Technologies’ earlier introduction of the DEMI X 520, a larger, high-throughput system tailored for dental PolyJet workflows. While the 520 is designed for production-scale environments and features the company’s proprietary Axial Flow Technology™ for precise support removal, the 200 Plus brings a similar automation ethos to smaller, resin-based setups. Together, the two systems reflect PostProcess’s commitment to scalable, application-specific post-processing solutions across additive manufacturing sectors.

A 3D printed pelvis model post-processed using PostProcess’ automated systems. Photo via PostProcess Technologies.

Automation in post-printing systems

The launch of the DEMI X 200 Plus aligns with a broader trend in the additive manufacturing industry toward workflow automation and digital integration. Swedish company AM Efficiency recently introduced UNPIT, an automated post processing system for entry-level SLS printers. PostProcess Technologies has also partnered with Farsoon Technologies to integrate its PREVO 700 system into Polymer Powder Bed Fusion workflows. In the metals space, Rivelin Robotics is advancing metal post-processing by implementing robotic support removal and surface finishing for aerospace parts, orthopaedic implants and gas turbine components. Even in ceramics, companies like XJet have introduced systems such as Support Material Automatic Removal Technology (SMART), reducing finishing times by up to 90%. These developments underscore the growing trend of post-processing automation across both industrial and non-industrial 3D printing applications.

Technical specifications and pricingCustomers interested in pricing details for the DEMI X 520 for Dental PolyJet system can contact the company here.

Electrical Requirements 100-240 Volt | 4.6 A | 50/60 Hz Envelope Capacity 160 x 100 x 200 mm Machine Dimensions 550 x 505 x 600 mm System Weight Approx. 55 kg (121 lbs) System Warranty 12 months on-site service and support, as per PostProcess Technologies conditions of sale Regulatory Conformity CE Connectivity WiFi, Ethernet Material Compatibility All vat photopolymerization and dental resins Printer Compatibility Designed for use with any DLP or SLA printer Lift Capacity 10 parts Consumables Used PLM-403-SUB, AUX-400-RINSE Consumables Capacity 8.5 liters Safety Features Emergency stop Other Features Customizable settings with recipe storage capability / Ability to clean, rinse & dry with no manual intervention / Automatic saturation monitoring / Up to 10X longevity over IPA / Flashpoint over 200°F / 93°C

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

